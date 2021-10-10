Carol Solberg criticizes Bolsonaro again in an interview: “It hurts me a lot” – 10/09/2021

Beach volleyball player Carol Solberg again used the post-match interview space to speak out against the government of President Jair Bolsonaro (no party).

Competing for the doubles Open of the Brazilian Beach Volleyball Circuit, in Rio de Janeiro, she offered solidarity to the families of victims of covid-19 and criticized the veto on the free distribution of tampons for people in vulnerable situations.

“I feel very sad, Brazil for me is a wonderful country, I’m so proud of so much that Brazil represents, but it hurts me so much to see this moment. I’m an athlete, I love being here playing, but I’m not oblivious to everything that’s happening, so it hurts me a lot. I’m here, as a citizen and as an athlete, but it’s been a very tough time,” said Carol in an interview aired by SporTV channel, after winning the semifinal of the tournament.

It’s like Débora said: ‘sport has an obligation to be a vehicle for social change’. The importance of an athlete positioning herself so clearly, whether the CBV wants it or not, is not measured. Thanks, CAROL! 💪pic.twitter.com/n6AcX6B2bL — MIXED column (@columnamista) October 9, 2021

Last year, Carol was even warned by the STJD for yelling “Out, Bolsonaro” during the broadcast of a match. On their social networks, criticism of the current government is even more frequent.

Tomorrow (10), at 10 am, she will dispute the final of the competition alongside Bárbara Seixas. They will face the duo from Espírito Santo, formed by Elize Maia and Thâmela.