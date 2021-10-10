Casemiro’s replacement, Douglas Luiz presents himself to the national team

Midfielder Douglas Luiz, from Aston Villa, presented himself to the Brazilian team on Friday night, in Barranquilla. The player was called by Tite to replace Casemiro, who was recalled due to an infectious process in the wisdom tooth.







At 23, Douglas returns to the national team after winning the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games, along with Antony and Guilherme Arana, two players who were on the field in Brazil’s last match, against Venezuela.

“Firstly, very happy to have this new opportunity. It is a great honor to be representing our country again. It is a Douglas, for sure, much more mature, very happy to have won the medal and left the gold in our chest”, he pointed out the midfielder on his arrival.

“I was able to follow (the game against Venezuela), even because my flight was in the morning. Very happy for the victory of our group, I’m very happy to be here. Now it’s time to add, I have time to rest and against Colombia we be able to make another victory and add points,” he added.

The Brazilian team faces Colombia, in Barranquilla, this Sunday, at 18:00 (GMT). Tite’s men are trying to maintain 100% success in the World Cup qualifiers.