CBF referees promote protest after episode of aggression in the second division of RS | soccer

The matches of Brasileirão this weekend and other competitions coordinated by the CBF will have a manifestation by the referees. In protest for the aggression against Rodrigo Crivellaro in the second division of the Gaucho Championship, those responsible for the matches will kneel before the start of each confrontation.

The referees will notify the captains before the minute of silence about the protest. Kneeling, the referee teams will raise their whistles. The acts will even include those responsible for the VAR.

Referee assaulted by player in RS was discharged on Tuesday

Crivellaro was attacked by the player William Ribeiro during the duel between São Paulo-RS and Guarani-VA on Monday night, in a game valid for Serie A2 of the Gaucho Championship – equivalent to the second division of Rio Grande do Sul -, and it had to be rushed to a hospital, from where he was already discharged.

The referee suffered a ligament injury in the C6 vertebra and could undergo surgery. The procedure was scheduled for last Thursday, but the medical board in Santa Maria, where Crivellaro resides, postponed it after an evaluation. A new exam will take place next week.

Referee beaten by player in RS has a vertebra injury and will have to undergo surgery

Crivellaro will be away from football for at least three months and will have to wear a neck brace during this period. William Ribeiro, who was detained by the Military Police while at the scene, was released on bail after a custody hearing on Tuesday afternoon in Venâncio Aires. The Public Ministry promises to appeal the decision.

Check out the text of the Arbitration Committee’s statement:

“We were all completely shocked and appalled by the images that ran through the world of our colleague Rodrigo Crivellaro being cowardly and incomprehensibly attacked in a football game.

As a sign of support for him, repudiation of the aggressor and alerting society, we believe that we need to show that there is no more space in Brazilian football for depressing scenes like these.

With the full support of the president of CBF, we are joining the protest that will be held in RS. In all the games of this round in competitions coordinated by the CBF, we will show the union of our class, marking a firm position on all Brazilian lawns.

We will follow the suggested protocol:

1. Before the minute of silence the captains will be notified of the protest.

2. Right after the central minute of silence, fourth and fifth referees will be on their knees as shown in the attached illustration. Assistants do the same with their flags and video crews reflect the same action in the cabin.

3. Centrals will release the following text in summary: During the minute of silence, in the name of peace in football, the referee team protested against the aggression suffered by referee Rodrigo Crivellato.

With my respect for the COURAGE and DEDICATION of the ladies and gentlemen