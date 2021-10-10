Check out the result of the Mega-Sena 2417 this Saturday; prize is BRL 3.6 million

posted on 10/09/2021 9:00 pm / updated on 10/09/2021 10:16 pm



Mega winner can take home R$3.6 million – (credit: Caixa/Youtube/Reprodução)

Caixa Econômica Federal raffled this Saturday night (9/10) six lotteries: the 2417 Mega-Sena contests; Lotofácil, 5679 from Quina; 2284 of the Double Seine; Timemania and the 517 of the Lucky Day. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, at Tietê Bus Terminal, in São Paulo. There was live transmission over the internet, on Caixa’s and Rede TV’s social networks.

Mega-Sena



Mega-Sena, with an estimated prize of R$ 3.6 million, had the following dozens: 03-11-27-46-07-10.

The apportionment can be checked here.

quinine



Quina, with an expected prize of R$ 3.6 million for whoever hits the five dozen, had the following numbers drawn: 42-08-34-17-67.

The apportionment can be checked here.

Lucky day



With an estimated prize of R$ 1 million for those who hit the seven dozen, the Lucky Day had the following result: 10-27-11-21-22-29-30. The lucky month is January.

The apportionment can be checked here.

double sena



Dupla Sena had the following numbers drawn: 36-04-30-47-21-26 in the first draw; 34-27-26-50-46-18 in the second draw. The expected first prize prize is R$2.3 million. The expected prize for the second draw is R$74.8 thousand.

The apportionment can be checked here.

timemania



Timemania, with an expected prize of R$3.5 million, presented the following result: 45-33-18-50-74-49-12. The team of the heart is Roraima, from Roraima.

The amount of Timemania winners and the proration can be checked here.

lotof easy



Lotofácil, which has the expected prize of R$ 1.5 million for whoever guesses the 15 numbers, had the following dozen drawn: 09-04-16-06-11-10-12-03-01-20-13- 07-21-17-17.

The apportionment can be checked here.

Check out the broadcast of the games