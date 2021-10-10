Cherubism: with a disease that deforms the face, young people are not ashamed of a problem – 10/10/2021

When Marlon André Krenkel was born he looked like a baby like any other, but the parents noticed that the boy’s face gradually began to swell around the age of seven.

Born in Ibirama (SC), a municipality with about 19,000 inhabitants, the young man was diagnosed with cherubism, a bone disease of hereditary nature, characterized by a large bilateral increase in the mandible and maxilla, causing facial deformity.

As a result, he also has difficulty breathing, but, as far as possible, he tries to lead a normal life, goes to school, plays football and rides a bicycle like any 19-year-old boy.

Parents Sílvio and Maria Vinci Krenkel claim that the young man has never been bullied at school and has many friends: “He is very dear to the people here, he goes to church, has already performed at school, goes to the market, gets along with everyone , he is not ashamed of his problem”, reports the father.

Rare disease

Actor Robert Z’Dar has cherubism Image: Disclosure

The disease was first described in 1933 and affects more male children. Considered rare, according to the pathological literature, there are about 200 cases in the world. The origin of the name comes from the word cherub, as children develop the facial appearance of an ‘angel’ (due to their large cheeks).

The most famous case of this pathology was that of American actor Robert Z’Dar, who starred in several low-budget films in the 80s and 90s, and died of cardiac arrest in 2015.

Associated with a family background, it is not known for sure if this is the case of Krenkel, since he was adopted with a few days of life by the couple.

About a year ago, the boy’s parents met the biological mother who claimed to be unaware of any case of cherubism in her family, however, as the father’s whereabouts are not known, it is not possible to say whether it is an isolated or hereditary condition.

Marlon’s medical follow-up is performed at the Hospital das Clínicas of the Faculty of Medicine of Ribeirão Preto, in the interior of São Paulo, every 6 months, with surgeons and geneticists.

The treatment includes a drug that costs R$ 13,850 per month, which the family does not have. “Imatinib is to try to get back to normal, to deflate [o rosto] and then be able to do the surgery. As it is very expensive, we are trying for the SUS (Unified Health Service), but we still can’t,” says the boy’s father, who works as a laundry assistant at a hospital.

Two years ago, after a biopsy, it was identified that Krenkel also has Noonan syndrome, a genetic disease that causes intellectual disability, skeletal abnormalities, among other symptoms, which also influence cherubism. As a result, the young person has learning difficulties and bone shortening.

According to Sílvio, the son has a cognitive delay due to the two diseases: “He is 19 years old, but his mind is like that of a 14-year-old teenager”, but he guarantees that this does not impact the boy’s daily life.

cherubic symptoms

Marlon together with his parents Image: Personal archive

Symptoms appear in childhood and, depending on the severity of each condition, can be subtle or cause an exacerbated deformity of the face, which can cause respiratory obstruction and visual loss. Some other signs identified are:

Abnormal development of permanent teeth;

Bulging eyes (due to eyelid retraction) and/or up-eyed appearance;

Oval face;

Breathing problems;

Hearing problems;

Palate anomaly;

Protruding chin.

Treatment and regression in puberty

Image: Personal archive

According to Vitor Natal, maxillofacial surgeon at Hospital Bartira, Rede D’Or São Luiz, the indicated treatment is clinical follow-up, with imaging tests to analyze the evolution of the disease.

Natal emphasizes that, from puberty onwards, there is a regression of cherubism —in most cases—, even if it does not go back 100%, bone growth stabilizes, so the possibility of a surgical intervention to rescue the patient’s esthetics is evaluated. .

As explained by Michel Palheta, a radiologist and professor of radiology and imaging diagnosis at the UFC (Federal University of Ceará), the patient’s maxilla and mandible have a ‘soap bubble’ appearance on computed tomography images.

As the lesion ‘ages’, it often becomes more fragile and can reduce in size at around 15 years of age. In Krenkel’s case, there was no such regression due to the syndrome he has, so he will have to use the drug for a period of time and will most likely undergo surgery later.

Although there is no cure, the surgeon emphasizes that the disease is benign, however, medical follow-up is essential to observe the development of the pathology, which can also impair chewing.

In some cases, the patient needs to use vitamins to avoid weakening and often resort to a softer diet.

Last Friday (8), the family was in Florianópolis to get a referral for the medication that the young person needs, essential to “harden” or retract the bones of the face, according to the parents. If there is no such regression, after a year of using the drug, he will be able to undergo surgery, when the bones will already be stiff.