Clause of 20 games is reached, and Bragantino will buy Natan do Flamengo for R$ 22 million | Bragantino

Defender Natan, who belongs to Flamengo and is on loan to Red Bull Bragantino, will be permanently hired by Massa Bruta for R$ 22 million. The purchase will be made because the athlete completed this Saturday, 9, the 20th game playing more than 45 minutes for the team from São Paulo. In the loan agreement, there is a clause that obliges the contracting in definitive after this mark is reached.

1 of 2 Natan will be permanently signed by Bragantino — Photo: Ari Ferreira/Red Bull Bragantino Natan will be permanently signed by Bragantino — Photo: Ari Ferreira/Red Bull Bragantino

Natan was hired by Bragantino, on loan, on March 24th. For the loan, Massa Bruta has already paid R$ 5 million to Flamengo. Now, it will disburse another R$ 22 million and will keep 48% of the athlete’s economic rights.

The money will only enter Flamengo’s coffers in 2022. Rubro-negro, which until then had 60% of the economic rights, will still have 12% after the sale is made.

The player is a reserve at Bragantino, but treated as a young man with great potential by the club. Therefore, Massa Bruta’s intention was to sign him permanently, regardless of the 20-game clause.

This Saturday, 9th, the athlete started the match against Palmeiras because Léo Ortiz felt pain in the back of his thigh in the match against Flamengo, last Wednesday, 6th, and was still not 100% in the game against Alviverde.