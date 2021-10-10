Clinic suspends euthanasia of Colombian woman who has no terminal illness, says radio | World

The clinic responsible for the Colombian’s euthanasia Martha Liria Sepúlveda , who has no terminal illness, suspended the authorization of the procedure this Sunday (10), according to Caracol radio. The death of Liria was scheduled to take place at 7:00 am (local time, 9:00 am in Brasília).

With amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a 51-year-old Colombian woman was the first person without a terminal state to have euthanasia authorized in Colombia.

“After a meeting, in which we reviewed and broadly analyzed Martha Liria Sepúlveda’s request, we unanimously decided to cancel the euthanasia procedure, scheduled for October 10, 2021,” said the health institution to the broadcaster.

The clinic also said that the decision is supported by the Ministry of Health which calls for the creation of a committee to endorse this type of procedure, with a group of experts responsible for reviewing the procedures.

“Based on updated reports on her health status and the patient’s evolution, we defined that the criteria for terminal illness that had been determined by a first committee were not met,” said the clinic.

Euthanasia, or assisted death, has been legal in Colombia since 1997. The country, by the way, was the first in South America to legalize the procedure. However, the practice was only valid for patients who had terminal illnesses – that is, it would be a way of shortening the suffering of the person in an already irreversible situation, if that was their decision.

In July 2021, the Constitutional Court — equivalent to the Supreme Court in Brazil — approved the extension of access to euthanasia for people who are not terminally ill. The decision was authorized by 6 votes in favor and 3 against.

The decision extends euthanasia “whenever the patient suffers from intense physical or mental suffering, resulting from bodily injury or serious illness without cure”.

This is where Martha’s situation with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) comes in. In an interview with Colombian TV station Caracol, she reported feeling pain and losing movement in her legs, which hinders her in her daily life.

2 of 3 Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis — Photo: Infographics: Karina Almeida/G1 Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis — Photo: Infographics: Karina Almeida/G1

As early as July, shortly after the Court’s decision, Martha applied for authorization and got it. First, he would have liked euthanasia to be applied on October 31st, but preferred to bring it forward to October 10th — that is, this Sunday — to 7:00 am, the time he used to go to mass.

‘God doesn’t want me to suffer’

“I’m a Catholic person, I consider myself someone who believes a lot in God, but, I repeat, God doesn’t want to see me suffer and I believe he doesn’t want to see anyone suffer. No parent wants to see their children suffer,” he said in an interview with the Colombian broadcaster Snail.

“For me, death is a rest”, he adds.

3 of 3 Martha Sepúlveda and son Federico talk to Colombian TV: Martha decided to euthanize because she suffered from pain and loss of movement caused by ALS — Photo: Federico Redondo Sepúlveda/Reprodução/Twitter Martha Sepúlveda and son Federico talk to Colombian TV: Martha decided to euthanize because she suffered from pain and loss of movement caused by ALS — Photo: Federico Redondo Sepúlveda/Reprodução/Twitter

For being Catholic, by the way, Martha’s decision meets a lot of resistance within the Church., who tends to take a stand against the practice. Asked by Colombian TV how she handles this in front of priests, she answers:

“The answer [que dou a eles] it’s the same: I do this because I’m suffering and because I believe in a God who doesn’t want to see me like this. For me, God is allowing me this, so if he likes me, he doesn’t like to see me in this situation”, he justifies.

Martha then tries to enjoy her remaining days with beer and food, in the company of her family. “I’ve been calmer since the procedure was authorized. Rio more, I sleep more peacefully,” she told TV Caracol.

The 22-year-old son Federico admits that he would like to have his mother for longer, but says that accepting the decision to euthanize is the “greatest act of love” he has ever done. “In principle I need Mom, I want her with me, almost in any condition. But I know that in her words she doesn’t live anymore, she just survives,” he said.

Bishop asks Martha to rethink decision

Like most of the Colombian population, Martha declares herself very Catholic. That is why, Colombian Church members ask her to reconsider her decision to interrupt her life this Sunday. Francisco Ceballos, bishop of Riohacha, defended that “death cannot be the therapeutic response to pain and suffering in any case”.