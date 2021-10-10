Coming in October, Redmi Smart TV X 2022 gets official release date

Redmi is preparing to officialize a new Smart TV, called TV X 2022. Despite the name, it will be released later this year, more specifically on october 12th. The company recently posted about the unreleased TV saying it will be a product “with uncompromising spirit” and “will use absolute strength to excel”.

Executive Zhang Feng, senior vice president, partner and chairman of the purchasing committee at Xiaomi Group said that Redmi TV’s main rival is itself.

He even hinted that we’ll see metal finish on the TV, thin edges, and features like MEMC (Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation), an interpolation technology that artificially adds additional frames between frames originals, “stretching” videos at 24 or 30 fps to 60 fps.