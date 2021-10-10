Coming in October, Redmi Smart TV X 2022 gets official release date

Redmi is preparing to officialize a new Smart TV, called TV X 2022. Despite the name, it will be released later this year, more specifically on october 12th. The company recently posted about the unreleased TV saying it will be a product “with uncompromising spirit” and “will use absolute strength to excel”.
Executive Zhang Feng, senior vice president, partner and chairman of the purchasing committee at Xiaomi Group said that Redmi TV’s main rival is itself.
He even hinted that we’ll see metal finish on the TV, thin edges, and features like MEMC (Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation), an interpolation technology that artificially adds additional frames between frames originals, “stretching” videos at 24 or 30 fps to 60 fps.
Redmi’s TV X series was made official in May 2020, focusing on younger audiences. Initially, only 55″ screen variants per CN¥ 2,299 (~R$1,964) were available, but later the brand started offering a model with 65″ for CN¥ 3,299 (~R$2,819).
Speaking of configuration, Redmi Smart TV X debuted with 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage, supporting Dolby sound, MEMC and images at 60 Hz, with reinforced sound system with 8 subwoofers and voice recognition up to 10 meters of distance.
Units sold in China also come equipped with Xiaomi’s Xiao Ai virtual assistant, which greatly facilitates interaction. More information about the new TV series Redmi Smart TV X should emerge on the web in the next few days, so stay tuned at AllCellular to stay on top of the news.