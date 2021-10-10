Commentator highlights Botafogo’s ‘defensive security’ and believes in the access to Serie A: ‘Comfortable situation’

Commentator Ricardo Gonzalez, from SporTV, highlighted the defensive system of the Botafogo as the main feature of the team under the baton of Enderson Moreira. In 17 games with the coach in Serie B, Glorioso was not leaked in 11 opportunities. The last one this Friday, in the 2-0 victory over CRB at Nilton Santos Stadium.

– It was a victory with the face of this new Botafogo of Enderson, whose main feature is defensive security. Botafogo stopped conceding goals as they suffered at the time of Marcelo Chamusca and, if they have a safe defense, they have the peace of mind to organize a counterattack and play for a ball. Botafogo is doing very well and in my opinion will return to Serie A next year – he said.

Glorioso opened three points ahead of the CRB, placed fifth, and resumed the vice-leadership, with 51 points. Gonzalez saw the current alvinegra situation as “comfortable” to return to the First Division.

– Botafogo is in a comfortable situation to reach access. I understand that with four more victories he is guaranteed in Serie A, and he still has at least three relatively easy opponents at home, which are Brusque, Confiança and Operário – said the commentator during “SporTV News”.

Check out the remaining games for Botafogo in Serie B:

10/12 – 9:30 pm – Cruzeiro x Botafogo – Independence

10/20 – 8:30 pm – Botafogo x Brusque – Nilton Santos

10/26 – 9:30 pm – Goiás x Botafogo – Serrinha

11/3 – 7:00 pm – Botafogo x Confiança – Nilton Santos

11/7 – 4 pm – Vasco x Botafogo – São Januário

11/10 – Ponte Preta x Botafogo – Moisés Lucarelli*

11/13 – Botafogo x Worker – Nilton Santos*

11/20 – Brazil-RS x Botafogo – Bento Freitas*

11/27 – Botafogo x Guarani – Nilton Santos*

*Games yet to be defined