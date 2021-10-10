Conmebol announces punishments to Boca Juniors for general confusion against Galo in Mineirão | Sport



Former River Plate, Nacho Fernández was not intimidated by the pressure and harshness in the confrontation with Boca Juniors – Pedro Souza/Atlético

Published 10/09/2021 12:59 | Updated 10/9/2021 1:03 PM

Luque – The horror show starring Boca Juniors in the generalized confusion on the night of July 20th, at Mineirão, did not go unpunished. On Friday night, Conmebol announced a series of punishments for the Argentine club, a regrettable episode after being eliminated from the Copa Libertadores for Atlético-MG in the penalty shootout.

On the occasion, members of the Boca Juniors delegation, including players and managers, staged scenes of wildness in the stadium. In addition to attacking members of the coaching staff and Galo players, the Argentines have guardrails, drinking fountains and even water fountains as ‘weapons’ in the confrontation.

After the acts of vandalism, the Minas Gerais Military Police intervened and had to use pepper spray to disperse the riot. Annoyed, Boca Juniors did not accept the elimination and accused the controversial arbitration of benefiting Galo in the two clashes that ended 0-0.

Strikers Pavón and Villa suffered severe sanctions, with six games of suspension each. Among the directors, Raúl Cascini and Marcelo Delgado, both former players and members of the Boca Juniors Football Council, are banned from going to stadiums for two years. The president of Atlético-MG, Sérgio Coelho, was fined and suspended for two games.

Check out the punishment applied by Conmebol to Boca Juniors:

– Pavón – 6 games

– Villa – 6 games

– Red – 5 games

– Izquierdoz – 4 games

– González – 3 games

– Javier García – 2 games

– Raúl Cascini and Marcelo Delgado (managers) – two-year ban on stadiums

– Leandro Somoza (manager) – 6-game suspension

– Fernando Gayoso (manager) – 3 game suspension

– Total fines – 235 thousand dollars (R$ 1.3 million at the current price)