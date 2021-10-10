Conmebol announces series of punishments to Boca Juniors for confusion in Mineirão

On Friday night, Conmebol announced a series of punishments to Boca Juniors due to the episode of generalized confusion at the Mineirão stadium, in Belo Horizonte, after the Argentine team’s elimination from the Copa Libertadores for Atlético-MG.

On the occasion, on July 20, members of Boca Juniors (including players and managers) went after members of the Atlético-MG delegation and the stadium security guards. Guard rails, drinking fountains and water bottles were used in the confrontation.

The Military Police, who had to intervene with pepper spray to disperse the riot, reported that the departure delegate had been attacked. At the time, the two matches between the clubs were marked by controversy over arbitration and the use of the VAR.

The main sanctions were directed at strikers Pavón and Villa, who caught six hook games each. Among the directors, Cascini and Delgado, both former players and members of the Boca Juniors Football Council, will not be able to enter stadiums for two years.

In August, Conmebol had already announced the punishment of the president of Atlético-MG, Sérgio Coelho, who was fined and suspended for two games.

Check out the punishment applied by Conmebol to Boca Juniors:

Pavón – 6 games

Villa – 6 games

Red – 5 games

Izquierdoz – 4 games

González – 3 games

Javier García – 2 games

Cascini and Delgado (managers) – 2-year ban on stadiums

Somoza (manager) – 6-game suspension

Gayoso (manager) – 3 game suspension

Total fines – 235 thousand dollars (R$ 1.3 million at the current price)

