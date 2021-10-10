Consumer.gov platform will receive complaints about social networks

Instabilities, errors, content deleted without justification, data leakage and scams on social networks such as Facebook and Instagram can now be registered on the consumer.gov platform. The measure was published this week in Ordinance No. 12 of 2021 of the National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon)

According to a survey carried out by Senacon, which is linked to the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, complaints from users of social networks increased by 300% in the period from January to July this year. Among the main complaints are the registration of false profiles using personal data, the sharing of unauthorized data and charging for unsolicited products and services.

“The consumer accesses, checks the company’s registration. He then makes the complaint and the company has a period of 30 days to respond. This channel is important and brings a conflict resolution rate of almost 80% of cases”, explains Lilian Brandão, director of the Consumer Protection and Defense Department.

The General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic registers that there are 150 million users of social networks in Brazil – which is equivalent to 70% of the population.

This week, Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp showed instability of more than 6 hours, which made several businesses unfeasible, since the platforms are used as a means of operation for countless users.

The failure generated a notification by the Procon of the state of São Paulo, which will guide users about possible actions against the companies. “Procon-SP intends to identify the causes of the general breakdown and punish companies with fines in excess of R$ 10 million, unless there is a fortuitous event, external and uncontrollable, and thus establish responsibilities for future individual remedial actions”, said the Director of Procon, Fernando Capez.