Corinthians defeated by Sport away from home and ends undefeated streak of ten games at the Brazilian Nationals

Corinthians was defeated by Sport this Saturday afternoon, in the 25th round of the Brazilian Championship. At the Arena de Pernambuco, the game ended 1-0 for the hosts. The setback ended an undefeated series of the alvinegra team that lasted ten matches.

In the first half, Sport even hit the net. Sabino headed the ball taken in the corner and Thyere, offside, tried to deflect before the goal. The referee understood that the defender interfered in the play and canceled the move.

In the final stage, the confrontation continued balanced, but with few chances for a goal. Sport got the winning goal in the 35th minute, with Paulinho Moccelin.

With 37 points, Timão remains in fifth position in the table. Red Bull Bragantino, who is 35 and faces Palmeiras at 9 pm, can take the place if they win.

The Corinthians cast re-presents on Monday at CT Joaquim Grava. The team’s next appointment takes place at 9 pm on Wednesday, against Fluminense, at Neo Química Arena.

lineup

Coach Sylvinho promoted two changes in relation to the team that beat Bahia in the last round. Fábio Santos returned to the left flank, replacing Lucas Piton. In front, Joe entered the space of the spared Willian. Thus, the team went to the field with: Cassius; Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos; Cantillo, Renato Augusto and Giuliano; Gabriel Pereira, Roger Guedes and Jô.

My Timon

On the other side, the Sport of the coach Gustavo Florentín went to the game with: Mailson; Ewerthon, Rafael Thyere, Sabino and Sander; Marcão, Zé Welison, Luciano Juba, Everton Felipe and Gustavo; Mikael.

The game

First time

Róger Guedes was responsible for the first submission of the game. At two minutes, the forward received the ball in the middle and risked with a left-handed leg. The kick, however, came out weak and went through the end line.

Sport responded immediately. From the right, the home team reached the attacking field. Mikael, posted in the small area, would receive a good low cross, but João Victor anticipated and sent it to corner. In the closed charge, Cassio punched forward and warded off the danger.

At 12, Sport arrived once again. After an exchange of passes that started from the defense, Gustavo received in depth. Inside the area, the player finished out.

Timão responded immediately, with Renato Augusto kicking from outside the area and sending him over the goal.

Possession of the ball belonged to the alvinegra team. Despite this advantage, the attack produced little and the Sport, when it arrived, was sharper.

At 23, Cassio made the first defense of the game. Mikael received it in the area, adjusted it to his left foot and dropped the bomb. The Giant palmed up and sent it to the corner.

In the charge, Sport even scored the goal, but the referee annulled it for offside. Sabino nodded and, before the ball went in, Thyere tried to dodge it to hinder Cassio. The defender, however, was in an irregular position.

The owners of the house continued to press. Gustavo received it with his back to Fábio Santos, gave a pen to the side and tapped his right foot firmly. The ball skimmed the crossbar.

The referee signaled two minutes of extra time. In the first of them, Sander reached the Corinthians area after a tabular play and hit from the right. The ball was low and Cassio fit.

In the final minute, Gabriel Pereira took a corner kick in the area. The ball was hit and left at the feet of Giuliano, who took the risk. The kick exploded in the back.

Second time

The opening minutes of the second half were marked by strong marking, passing errors and few opportunities created. Sport abused the missing plays to stop Corinthians’ plays.

The first submission came after ten minutes, with Gil heading Fagner’s cross-fault in the area. Mailson defended without problems.

Again by the top, Corinthians reached the next move. Giuliano stood up and Joe tried it, but without strength. The goalkeeper grabbed again.

The dynamics of the match remained the same after halfway through the final stage. Timão had more of the ball, trying to work the plays with their midfielders, but bumped into the strong marking of the hosts.

On minute 23, Cantillo played the ball in attack and fell on the pitch. With pain in his right leg, the steering wheel had to be removed from the field on a stretcher. Sylvinho took the opportunity to change the team twice: Adson and Gustavo Mosquito entered the vacancies of Jô and Cantillo.

At 25, Gil committed a foul very close to the half moon of the penalty area. Sport tried a rehearsed kick with Mikael’s hit, but the ball exploded in the barrier and went into a corner.

A beginning of confusion was formed after 30 minutes. Two Sport players fell on the pitch, but the referee did not stop the game. After an attack by Corinthians, the opposing athletes complained a lot.

At 35, Sport opened the scoring. Paulinho Moccelin received the ball on the left, pulled it to his right leg and hit it crosswise in the corner. Cassio couldn’t make it.

Gabriel Pereira had the chance to tie at 39. The midfielder made an individual play and hit his left leg at the entrance to the area. Mailson made a good save. It was the young man’s last move in the match, who was replaced by Luan next.

At 42, Renato Augusto left the team for Gustavo Mantuan’s road. The Corinthians baseman made his first appearance after a long period recovering from injury.

The referee gave five minutes of extra time. Even so, the time was not enough for a Corinthians reaction.

