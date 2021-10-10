Corinthians loses a position in the table after defeat to Sport; see the classification

Corinthians failed to continue the good performance presented in recent games and lost to Sport on Saturday afternoon. The setback, on the scoreboard from 1 to 0, made the team alvinegra lose a position in the leaderboard of the Brazilian Championship.
Timão started the 25th round in fifth place, with 37 points. Without scoring, saw Red Bull Bragantino, who beat Palmeiras 4-2, reach 38 points and assume the position. Corinthians then finishes the round in sixth place. At least, no other team can surpass the team alvinegra this weekend – Internacional still plays on Sunday, but has 33 points.
In sixth place, Corinthians returns to play on Wednesday, against Fluminense, at 9 pm, at Neo Química Arena. It is important to remember that if the tournament ended today, Timão would qualify for the pre-Libertadores – the G6 can still rotate G7 depending on the result of the Libertadores final.
Check the updated ranking of the Brazilian Championship
|Classification
|PG
|J
|V
|AND
|D
|GP
|GC
|SG
|%
|1st
|Atlético-MG
|53
|24
|16
|5
|3
|38
|16
|22
|74
|2nd
|Flamengo
|42
|22
|13
|3
|6
|43
|20
|23
|64
|3rd
|palm trees
|39
|24
|12
|3
|9
|37
|32
|5
|54
|4th
|strength
|39
|25
|11
|6
|8
|32
|29
|3
|52
|5th
|Red Bull Bragantino
|38
|24
|9
|11
|4
|39
|29
|10
|53
|6th
|Corinthians
|37
|25
|9
|10
|6
|27
|23
|4
|49
|7th
|Athletic-PR
|33
|24
|10
|3
|11
|31
|31
|0
|46
|8th
|International
|33
|23
|8
|9
|6
|26
|23
|3
|48
|9th
|Fluminense
|33
|24
|8
|9
|7
|24
|26
|-two
|46
|10th
|America-MG
|31
|25
|7
|10
|8
|24
|26
|-two
|41
|11th
|Atlético-GO
|31
|24
|7
|10
|7
|20
|22
|-two
|43
|12th
|Cuiabá
|30
|24
|6
|12
|6
|25
|26
|-1
|42
|13th
|Ceará
|29
|23
|6
|11
|6
|21
|24
|-3
|42
|14th
|São Paulo
|29
|24
|6
|11
|7
|20
|25
|-5
|40
|15th
|Youth
|28
|25
|6
|10
|9
|24
|30
|-6
|37
|16th
|Bahia
|26
|24
|7
|5
|12
|28
|38
|-10
|36
|17th
|sport
|26
|25
|6
|8
|11
|14
|21
|-7
|35
|18th
|saints
|25
|23
|5
|10
|8
|21
|29
|-8
|36
|19th
|Guild
|23
|22
|6
|5
|11
|20
|26
|-6
|35
|20th
|Chapecoense
|12
|24
|1
|9
|14
|20
|38
|-18
|17
See also all rounds and more information about the Brazilian Championship classification on the special page with the competition table.
Watch the games of the 25th round of the Brasileirão 2021
Games on 10/09/2021
4:30 pm – Sport 1 x 0 Corinthians
4:30 pm – Atlético-MG 3 x 1 Ceará
4:30 pm – Fluminense 0 x 0 Atlético-GO
19:00 – Athletico-PR 0 x 2 Bahia
19:00 – Fortaleza 0 x 3 Flamengo
21:00 – Youth 1 x 1 America-MG
21:00 – Palmeiras 2 x 4 Red Bull Bragantino
Games on 10/10/2021
11:00 – International x Chapecoense
16:00 – Santos x Grêmio
Games on 10/11/2021
20:00 – Cuiabá x São Paulo
