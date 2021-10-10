Corinthians loses a position in the table after defeat to Sport; see the classification

Corinthians failed to continue the good performance presented in recent games and lost to Sport on Saturday afternoon. The setback, on the scoreboard from 1 to 0, made the team alvinegra lose a position in the leaderboard of the Brazilian Championship.

Timão started the 25th round in fifth place, with 37 points. Without scoring, saw Red Bull Bragantino, who beat Palmeiras 4-2, reach 38 points and assume the position. Corinthians then finishes the round in sixth place. At least, no other team can surpass the team alvinegra this weekend – Internacional still plays on Sunday, but has 33 points.

In sixth place, Corinthians returns to play on Wednesday, against Fluminense, at 9 pm, at Neo Química Arena. It is important to remember that if the tournament ended today, Timão would qualify for the pre-Libertadores – the G6 can still rotate G7 depending on the result of the Libertadores final.

Brasileirão leaderboard Classification PG J V AND D GP GC SG % 1st Atlético-MG 53 24 16 5 3 38 16 22 74 2nd Flamengo 42 22 13 3 6 43 20 23 64 3rd palm trees 39 24 12 3 9 37 32 5 54 4th strength 39 25 11 6 8 32 29 3 52 5th Red Bull Bragantino 38 24 9 11 4 39 29 10 53 6th Corinthians 37 25 9 10 6 27 23 4 49 7th Athletic-PR 33 24 10 3 11 31 31 0 46 8th International 33 23 8 9 6 26 23 3 48 9th Fluminense 33 24 8 9 7 24 26 -two 46 10th America-MG 31 25 7 10 8 24 26 -two 41 11th Atlético-GO 31 24 7 10 7 20 22 -two 43 12th Cuiabá 30 24 6 12 6 25 26 -1 42 13th Ceará 29 23 6 11 6 21 24 -3 42 14th São Paulo 29 24 6 11 7 20 25 -5 40 15th Youth 28 25 6 10 9 24 30 -6 37 16th Bahia 26 24 7 5 12 28 38 -10 36 17th sport 26 25 6 8 11 14 21 -7 35 18th saints 25 23 5 10 8 21 29 -8 36 19th Guild 23 22 6 5 11 20 26 -6 35 20th Chapecoense 12 24 1 9 14 20 38 -18 17

Games on 10/09/2021

4:30 pm – Sport 1 x 0 Corinthians

4:30 pm – Atlético-MG 3 x 1 Ceará

4:30 pm – Fluminense 0 x 0 Atlético-GO

19:00 – Athletico-PR 0 x 2 Bahia

19:00 – Fortaleza 0 x 3 Flamengo

21:00 – Youth 1 x 1 America-MG

21:00 – Palmeiras 2 x 4 Red Bull Bragantino

Games on 10/10/2021

11:00 – International x Chapecoense

16:00 – Santos x Grêmio

Games on 10/11/2021

20:00 – Cuiabá x São Paulo

