Coronavirus cases in Paraíba on October 9, 2021 | Paraíba

by

Paraíba has 443,000 confirmed cases of contamination by the new coronavirus, according to information from the State Department of Health (SES) released this Saturday (9). The number of deaths confirmed by Covid-19 has risen to 9,341 in the state since the start of the pandemic. There are 158 new cases and five more deaths in the last update. All 223 municipalities in Paraíba recorded cases of the disease.

Of the five new deaths since the last update of the bulletin, all occurred in the last 24 hours. The victims are four women and one man, aged between 52 and 95 years old. Heart disease was the most common comorbidity.

The deaths took place in the municipalities of Campina Grande (2), Alagoa Nova (1), Guarabira (1) and Mari (1).

  • See which states Covid-19 deaths are rising, stable or falling

The occupancy of ICU beds across the state is 23%. In the metropolitan region of João Pessoa, 29% of ICU beds for adults are occupied. In Campina Grande, the same sector has a 21% occupancy rate. In Sertão, 28% of the ICU beds are occupied.

The application of 4,401,777 doses of the vaccine against Covid-19 was registered in the SI-PNI information system. To date, 2,815,754 people have been vaccinated with the first dose and 1,544,892 have completed vaccination schedules. Of these, 1,482,024 took the two doses of the vaccine and 62,868 used the single-dose immunizer. Paraíba has already distributed a total of 5,104,223 doses of vaccine to municipalities.

The full bulletin is available at SES-PB website or through the Covid-19 monitoring platform in Paraíba.

Coronavirus bulletin in Paraíba

  • 443,000 cases
  • 9,341 deaths
  • 223 cities with confirmed cases
  • 222 cities with registered deaths

Confirmed cases and deaths of Covid-19 in Paraíba

CountyCasesDeaths
João Pessoa1064702917
Campo Grande455891141
Ducks14036266
Guarabira10095149
cashew trees10033159
hair9758202
Saint Rita9554334
Bayeux8502251
Sousa7445148
São Bento592870
dovecote591984
Hope555286
Mamanguape501883
Rocha’s catholic478860
Monteiro476969
Solana432051
burns429588
Alagoa Grande416472
thatch3812115
Itabaiana322484
Inga310044
Itaporanga308830
dry pond301649
count292744
Sumé278342
Rio Tinto270556
fire stones265456
Santa Luzia252328
Itapororoca250935
Alhandra247239
Mari244447
Bethlehem243045
big mouth233144
Pianco224932
Picuí223941
Caaporan217435
Princess Isabel215253
São José de Piranhas212644
alagoinha209325
Sand205234
mastic trees200616
Marsh do Cruz196424
Cuite182622
Choremas180041
New Alagoas178733
Araçagi174825
Santa Rosa bar172413
Pitimbu170222
banana trees158527
wells148524
Juripiranga146131
São João do Rio do Peixe143935
Remigio143027
Massaranduba135127
Paulista134511
cornerstone132630
Bay of Betrayal132512
Solitude128615
São Sebastião de Lagoa de Roça127022
Inside bucket124335
Lucena121919
Cross of the Holy Spirit116828
Mogeiro116118
jacarau115931
White water114114
Triumph111021
Teixeira106838
Casserengue105922
Juazeirinho105716
Macaw104629
Inner Lagoon104010
White Mountain103535
São José da Lagoa Tapada10338
Itatuba103121
deliverance10256
appeared101214
Mulungu101020
New Forest101016
Tavares100619
Juarez Tavora98612
I took care of97025
Gurinhine95717
Salgado de São Félix94313
Indian Waterfall93517
Taperoa92618
Saint Mamede92032
Marking89510
Conception89029
Horses Creek88917
Peacock8797
Fagundes87318
Good view86015
Uirauna85829
wild cattle85711
Seridó junk82912
Pirpirituba82817
Caiçara82814
Juru81315
Diamond79511
good luck76912
Brejo dos Santos7568
Ibiara7425
round saw73411
Jericho72315
little pestles71813
araruna71817
Barauna7169
Exile70612
Santana bar7017
São José do Sabugi7008
Sertãozinho6917
Alcantil6908
Barra de São Miguel6787
Mrs. Agnes66719
Saint Helen64913
sawmill64811
New Palm Tree6345
Brandão syrup61610
County61410
Cubati61015
São Vicente do Seridó5813
Saint Michael of Taipu57811
Mount Horeb5657
Serra da Root5645
Beautiful Santa Fe56314
loft5629
Umbuzeiro54714
São José dos Ramos5477
two roads54617
Manaira5446
Belém do Brejo do Cruz5436
Maturea54212
eagle5365
Upper corral5344
Nazarezinho53218
Mataraca51915
Good success5084
Caturite5079
Bacamarte Creek5020
Damião4944
São José de Espinharas4866
Santa Cecilia4844
Ballast4834
São Bentinho4806
Santana dos Garrotes46710
calabashes4664
Holy Cross4648
old corral4621
Camalau4617
Igaracy4587
Malta45812
tacima45610
New Olinda4449
ticker4416
São João do Cariri4404
White Rock4386
Assumption4235
Saint Andrew4183
Santana de Hose4185
water eye4139
Saint Joseph of Cayana39910
sand39712
Public place39210
Borborema39114
Marizópolis38113
olives3805
immaculate37411
Natuba3647
Old gold359two
carved stone3571
Pedro Régis3577
Silver3525
Saint Domingos342two
Friar Martin3417
Mounted3368
Catingueira33411
Cuite de Mamanguape32916
José de Moura Well3174
Bernardino Baptist3081
rheas2995
Quiet2953
Vieiropolis2945
Creek of the Well2876
Caraúbas2876
Matinhas2878
Congo28113
Jandaira cotton2781
Saint Teresa27313
wells2688
mother of water2668
St. John of the Tiger2646
São Sebastião do Umbuzeiro2635
stop261two
pestles2559
Dantas Well2504
Grass23810
Saint Joseph of Princess2331
Serra Grande2286
Sand of Baraunas2224
Gurjão2217
little cajazeirinhas2121
creek2095
San Francisco2004
São Domingos do Cariri1955
Good Jesus1943
mountain view1926
Mato Grosso1891
São José do Brejo do Cruz1851
snack food184two
Santo Antônio Stream1816
lagoon1803
support1784
tenorium163two
Ticket155two
Zabele1471
São José do Bonfim1396
São José dos Cordeiros1376
Santa Inês1347
floodplain1301
Joca Claudino1233
Quixabá112two
thigh1094
Sand Pit764
Total:443,0009,341

Most watched videos of g1 Paraíba