Coronavirus cases in Paraíba on October 9, 2021 | Paraíba

Paraíba has 443,000 confirmed cases of contamination by the new coronavirus, according to information from the State Department of Health (SES) released this Saturday (9). The number of deaths confirmed by Covid-19 has risen to 9,341 in the state since the start of the pandemic. There are 158 new cases and five more deaths in the last update. All 223 municipalities in Paraíba recorded cases of the disease.

Of the five new deaths since the last update of the bulletin, all occurred in the last 24 hours. The victims are four women and one man, aged between 52 and 95 years old. Heart disease was the most common comorbidity.

The deaths took place in the municipalities of Campina Grande (2), Alagoa Nova (1), Guarabira (1) and Mari (1).

The occupancy of ICU beds across the state is 23%. In the metropolitan region of João Pessoa, 29% of ICU beds for adults are occupied. In Campina Grande, the same sector has a 21% occupancy rate. In Sertão, 28% of the ICU beds are occupied.

The application of 4,401,777 doses of the vaccine against Covid-19 was registered in the SI-PNI information system. To date, 2,815,754 people have been vaccinated with the first dose and 1,544,892 have completed vaccination schedules. Of these, 1,482,024 took the two doses of the vaccine and 62,868 used the single-dose immunizer. Paraíba has already distributed a total of 5,104,223 doses of vaccine to municipalities.

The full bulletin is available at SES-PB website or through the Covid-19 monitoring platform in Paraíba.

Confirmed cases and deaths of Covid-19 in Paraíba County Cases Deaths João Pessoa 106470 2917 Campo Grande 45589 1141 Ducks 14036 266 Guarabira 10095 149 cashew trees 10033 159 hair 9758 202 Saint Rita 9554 334 Bayeux 8502 251 Sousa 7445 148 São Bento 5928 70 dovecote 5919 84 Hope 5552 86 Mamanguape 5018 83 Rocha’s catholic 4788 60 Monteiro 4769 69 Solana 4320 51 burns 4295 88 Alagoa Grande 4164 72 thatch 3812 115 Itabaiana 3224 84 Inga 3100 44 Itaporanga 3088 30 dry pond 3016 49 count 2927 44 Sumé 2783 42 Rio Tinto 2705 56 fire stones 2654 56 Santa Luzia 2523 28 Itapororoca 2509 35 Alhandra 2472 39 Mari 2444 47 Bethlehem 2430 45 big mouth 2331 44 Pianco 2249 32 Picuí 2239 41 Caaporan 2174 35 Princess Isabel 2152 53 São José de Piranhas 2126 44 alagoinha 2093 25 Sand 2052 34 mastic trees 2006 16 Marsh do Cruz 1964 24 Cuite 1826 22 Choremas 1800 41 New Alagoas 1787 33 Araçagi 1748 25 Santa Rosa bar 1724 13 Pitimbu 1702 22 banana trees 1585 27 wells 1485 24 Juripiranga 1461 31 São João do Rio do Peixe 1439 35 Remigio 1430 27 Massaranduba 1351 27 Paulista 1345 11 cornerstone 1326 30 Bay of Betrayal 1325 12 Solitude 1286 15 São Sebastião de Lagoa de Roça 1270 22 Inside bucket 1243 35 Lucena 1219 19 Cross of the Holy Spirit 1168 28 Mogeiro 1161 18 jacarau 1159 31 White water 1141 14 Triumph 1110 21 Teixeira 1068 38 Casserengue 1059 22 Juazeirinho 1057 16 Macaw 1046 29 Inner Lagoon 1040 10 White Mountain 1035 35 São José da Lagoa Tapada 1033 8 Itatuba 1031 21 deliverance 1025 6 appeared 1012 14 Mulungu 1010 20 New Forest 1010 16 Tavares 1006 19 Juarez Tavora 986 12 I took care of 970 25 Gurinhine 957 17 Salgado de São Félix 943 13 Indian Waterfall 935 17 Taperoa 926 18 Saint Mamede 920 32 Marking 895 10 Conception 890 29 Horses Creek 889 17 Peacock 879 7 Fagundes 873 18 Good view 860 15 Uirauna 858 29 wild cattle 857 11 Seridó junk 829 12 Pirpirituba 828 17 Caiçara 828 14 Juru 813 15 Diamond 795 11 good luck 769 12 Brejo dos Santos 756 8 Ibiara 742 5 round saw 734 11 Jericho 723 15 little pestles 718 13 araruna 718 17 Barauna 716 9 Exile 706 12 Santana bar 701 7 São José do Sabugi 700 8 Sertãozinho 691 7 Alcantil 690 8 Barra de São Miguel 678 7 Mrs. Agnes 667 19 Saint Helen 649 13 sawmill 648 11 New Palm Tree 634 5 Brandão syrup 616 10 County 614 10 Cubati 610 15 São Vicente do Seridó 581 3 Saint Michael of Taipu 578 11 Mount Horeb 565 7 Serra da Root 564 5 Beautiful Santa Fe 563 14 loft 562 9 Umbuzeiro 547 14 São José dos Ramos 547 7 two roads 546 17 Manaira 544 6 Belém do Brejo do Cruz 543 6 Maturea 542 12 eagle 536 5 Upper corral 534 4 Nazarezinho 532 18 Mataraca 519 15 Good success 508 4 Caturite 507 9 Bacamarte Creek 502 0 Damião 494 4 São José de Espinharas 486 6 Santa Cecilia 484 4 Ballast 483 4 São Bentinho 480 6 Santana dos Garrotes 467 10 calabashes 466 4 Holy Cross 464 8 old corral 462 1 Camalau 461 7 Igaracy 458 7 Malta 458 12 tacima 456 10 New Olinda 444 9 ticker 441 6 São João do Cariri 440 4 White Rock 438 6 Assumption 423 5 Saint Andrew 418 3 Santana de Hose 418 5 water eye 413 9 Saint Joseph of Cayana 399 10 sand 397 12 Public place 392 10 Borborema 391 14 Marizópolis 381 13 olives 380 5 immaculate 374 11 Natuba 364 7 Old gold 359 two carved stone 357 1 Pedro Régis 357 7 Silver 352 5 Saint Domingos 342 two Friar Martin 341 7 Mounted 336 8 Catingueira 334 11 Cuite de Mamanguape 329 16 José de Moura Well 317 4 Bernardino Baptist 308 1 rheas 299 5 Quiet 295 3 Vieiropolis 294 5 Creek of the Well 287 6 Caraúbas 287 6 Matinhas 287 8 Congo 281 13 Jandaira cotton 278 1 Saint Teresa 273 13 wells 268 8 mother of water 266 8 St. John of the Tiger 264 6 São Sebastião do Umbuzeiro 263 5 stop 261 two pestles 255 9 Dantas Well 250 4 Grass 238 10 Saint Joseph of Princess 233 1 Serra Grande 228 6 Sand of Baraunas 222 4 Gurjão 221 7 little cajazeirinhas 212 1 creek 209 5 San Francisco 200 4 São Domingos do Cariri 195 5 Good Jesus 194 3 mountain view 192 6 Mato Grosso 189 1 São José do Brejo do Cruz 185 1 snack food 184 two Santo Antônio Stream 181 6 lagoon 180 3 support 178 4 tenorium 163 two Ticket 155 two Zabele 147 1 São José do Bonfim 139 6 São José dos Cordeiros 137 6 Santa Inês 134 7 floodplain 130 1 Joca Claudino 123 3 Quixabá 112 two thigh 109 4 Sand Pit 76 4 Total: 443,000 9,341