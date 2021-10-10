Covid-19: Brazil receives 1st batch of vaccines from 2nd contract with Pfizer

Pharmaceutical Pfizer delivered today (9) the first batch of vaccine against covid-19 of the second contract between the federal government and the laboratory, with 1.989 million doses. In total, the agreement signed in May provides for the supply of over 100 million doses by the month of December.

The immunizers arrived at the international airport of Viracopos, in Campinas (SP), and were immediately transported to the distribution center of the Ministry of Health, in Guarulhos (SP), from where they will be sent to more than 38 thousand vaccination posts throughout the country. parents.

In total, by the end of 2021, according to a pharmaceutical company, Brazil will have received 200 million doses of the immunizing agent against covid-19, through two vaccine supply contracts. The first, closed with the Ministry of Health in March, resulted in the delivery of 100 million by the last month of September. The second, signed on May 14, provides for another 100 million doses from October to December.

