Covid moving average kills below 500 for 6th day in a row | Coronavirus

Brazil registered 387 deaths by Covid-19 in 24 hours, with the total number of deaths reaching 600,880 since the start of the pandemic this Saturday (9). With that, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days was 447. Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the variation was -15% and pointing stability .

The numbers are in the new survey of the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20:00 this Saturday (9). The balance is based on data from the state departments of Health.

See the sequence of the last week in the moving average:

Sunday (3): 500

Monday (4): 498

Tuesday (5): 479

Wednesday (6): 464

Thursday (7): 438

Friday (8): 457

Saturday (9): 447

On July 31, Brazil again recorded a moving average of deaths below 1,000, after a period of 191 consecutive days with higher values. From March 17th to May 10th, there were 55 days in a row with this moving average above 2,000. At the worst moment of this period, the average reached a record 3,125, on April 12th.

Six states (CE, AM, PB, PI, RO, SE) have death toll. Four (RN, RR, RO, AP) did not register new deaths this Saturday.

In confirmed cases, since the beginning of the pandemic, 21,665,319 Brazilians have had or have the new coronavirus, with 15,319 of those confirmed on the last day. The moving average for the last 7 days was 15,546 new diagnoses per day. This represents a variation of -3% in relation to cases registered in two weeks, which indicates stability in the diagnoses.

At its worst, the curve of the national moving average reached the mark of 77,295 new daily cases, on June 23 this year.

Total deaths: 600,880

600,880 Record of deaths within 24 hours: 387

387 Average of new deaths in the last 7 days: 447 (variation in 14 days: -15%)

447 (variation in 14 days: -15%) Total confirmed cases: 21,665,319

21,665,319 Registration of confirmed cases within 24 hours: 15,319

15,319 Average of new cases in the last 7 days: 15,546 (variation in 14 days: -3%)

On the rise (6 states): CE, AM, PB, PI, RO, SE

CE, AM, PB, PI, RO, SE In stability (5 states and the DF): ES, RJ, MG, PE, RS

ES, RJ, MG, PE, RS Falling (15 states): AC, AL, MS, MT, PA, SP, AP, PR, BA, SC, GO, MA, RN, TO, RR

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance in relation to the average registered two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the g1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is noteworthy that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average data is generally in decimal numbers and rounded to facilitate the presentation of the data.

Brazil has more than 46% of its population with the complete vaccination schedule. There are 98,831,064 people who took the second dose or the single dose of immunizing agents, the equivalent of 46.33% of the population, according to data from the consortium of press vehicles released at 20:00 this Saturday (9).

You who took the first dose and are partially immunized are 149,466,344 people, which corresponds to 70.07% of the population.

The booster dose was applied to 2,305,883 people (1.08% of the population).

See the situation in the states

ES: 13%

MG: 10%

RJ: -1%

SP: -33%

DF: -5%

GO: -20%

MS: -42%

MT: -38%

AC: -95%

AM: 233%

AP: -38%

PA: -56%

RO: 67%

RR: -20%

TO: -58%

AL: -36%

BA: -43%

EC: 283%

MA: -33%

PB: 17%

PE: 5%

PI: 24%

RN: -23%

SE: 67%

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between G1, O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, who have been working collaboratively since June 8 to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (learn more most).

