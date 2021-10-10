creator advances what might happen in season two

Hwang Dong-hyuk, creator of “Round 6” still doesn’t confirm, but he already admits that he is planning meetings with Netflix executives about a possible second season of the series, which is successful in Brazil and around the world.

The director spoke about the plans in his first interview with Brazil, published today by the newspaper O Globo.

ATTENTION: Spoilers to follow. Only continue if you’ve watched the entire season.

“I think if I do, it will be on top of Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) trying to find the people who are part of the game, like the man he played with the role with. I think I would try to find him. There is also the story of the policeman, whether he is alive or not. But these are just ideas.”

Remember that ‘Round 6’ started as an idea in 2008, long before the release of the Japanese feature that the series supposedly plagiarized. At the time, Hwang lived with his mother and grandmother and conceived the story thinking of the social disparity that he himself observed (and lived) between rich and poor.

For a few years, Hwang tried to offer the idea to some studios. First, like a movie. However, the script was always rejected.

The extreme violence of the games and the fanciful execution of the series — and the characters — were pointed out as problems. The director then gave up, because he concluded that the whole idea was too unrealistic for the audience to believe.

Until September 2019, Netflix bought the project. At the time, the streaming giant was starting to make strong investments in k-drama, betting on the popularity of oriental culture among young audiences, with musical groups and audiovisual projects.

“I’m baffled that kids are seeing”

Scene from ‘Round 6’, South Korean hit series on Netflix in 90 countries Image: Disclosure/Netflix

In addition to the monumental success, the most unexpected for Hwang Dong-hyuk was the success among children and teenagers. In addition to consuming “Round 6” on Netflix (the indicative rating is 16 years old), the series went viral on social networks like TikTok and Instagram with challenges and dances.

“I’m not on any social network, so I didn’t even think about the possibility of children consuming through these media. This work is not for them. I’m perplexed that children are seeing it”, admitted the creator of “Round 6”.

To avoid problems, he advises guardians to talk to children if they have already watched the series, which is full of overt violence.

“I hope that parents and teachers around the world are prudent that they are not exposed to this kind of content. But if you’ve seen it, I hope the adults will help them understand the meaning of what’s behind the screens, Torço so that there are good conversations.”

from surreal to real

South Korean director Hwang Dong-Hyuk, creator of Netflix’s ‘Round 6’ series Image: Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

For Hwang Dong-hyuk, the pandemic helped your script gain traction and popularity, even though Netflix has acquired it before the coronavirus spread around the world and forced people to stay locked up at home.

“It is sad to say this, but the situation in the world has worsened. The inequality between rich and poor has become even greater, and the number of people suffering has increased. Then came the pandemic. Poor countries cannot afford to buy vaccines. So, the problem it’s universal. The story is no longer surreal or weird.”

The director admits, however, that he did not foresee such a success for “Round 6”. The series is number 1 in 90 countries where it has arrived on Netflix since its debut on September 17th.

“I didn’t foresee that level of success. I’m excited but scared too. I’ve been on an emotional roller coaster for three weeks now.”