Creator of ‘Round 6’ says he didn’t expect success with children and asks for care from parents and teachers

RIO — It was after 9:30 pm yesterday in South Korea, and the creator and director of “Round 6”, Hwang Dong-hyuk, was still online to give his first interview about the series to Brazil. It’s been a mad dash of video calls around the world since Sept. 17, when the production debuted globally on Netflix and, in quick word-of-mouth, became the most watched of the video service. streaming in 90 countries.

“I didn’t foresee this level of success. I’m excited but scared too. I’ve been on an emotional roller coaster for three weeks now,” says the filmmaker, who understands English but prefers to respond in Korean and have his words translated by an interpreter.

‘Round 6’: How to create filters to control shows and movies out of age rating for children in streaming

Hwang Dong-hyuk is also amazed that children and teenagers consume the series’ content — whether by himself streaming (in Brazil, the rating is 16 years old, and Netflix has parental control mechanism), or viral on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube. Around here, parents and schools are terrified by the curiosity of the little ones about a work with scenes of murder, suicide and organ trafficking.

Review: Full of lures, ‘Round 6’ hits and hooks the audience

— I’m not on any social network, so I didn’t even think about the possibility of children watching through these media. This work is not for them. I’m amazed that kids are seeing it. I hope that parents and teachers around the world are prudent so that they are not exposed to this type of content – says the director. “But if you’ve seen it, I hope the adults will help them understand the meaning of what’s behind the screen. I hope there are good conversations.

The game doesn’t stop

Despite rejecting the idea of ​​a second season in early interviews, today Hwang Dong-hyuk has, among his list of commitments, conversations with Netflix executives about a sequel. He even outlines ideas of what we might see in the future when he talks about the subject (spoilers below):

— I think that if I do, it will be on top of Gi-hun’s attempt (actor Lee Jung-jae) in finding the people who are part of the game, like the man he played with the role with. I think he would try to find him. There is also the story of the policeman, whether he is alive or not. But these are just ideas.

Hwang Dong-hyuk, director of Round 6 Photo: Disclosure

The interest around the production sequel is a sea change for the industry if you think about the reception the script had in 2008, when it was written and presented to investors for the first time. Nobody had the courage to put in a dollar or a South Korean won. The idea of ​​a series about 456 bankrupts confined, playing children’s games to win billions, seemed strange. And the fact that they would die if they lost their matches, surreal. But since then, socioeconomic imbalances have intensified. And what seemed bizarre took on a more realistic air.

‘They ruined my childhood’: New versions of He-Man update the hero’s universe and revolt conservative fans

“It’s sad to say this, but the situation in the world has worsened. The gap between rich and poor has grown even greater, and the number of people suffering has increased. Then came the pandemic. Poor countries cannot afford vaccines. So the problem is universal. The story is no longer surreal or weird — he says, celebrating the success that Korea’s cultural industry has enjoyed around the world. “We’ve reached the climax of popularity. I hope that remains.