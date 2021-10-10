Crespo may repeat the lineup at São Paulo after almost 5 months

Coach Hernán Crespo can repeat the squad of São Paulo against Cuiabá, next Monday, at Arena Pantanal, for the 25th round of the Brazilian Championship, something that hasn’t happened for almost five months.

Having to deal with various competitions throughout the season, Crespo was forced to preserve his athletes, resorting to different formations while still living in Paulista, Copa do Brasil and Libertadores.

The last time that Crespo repeated the lineup in São Paulo was in the playoff at the Estadual. Tricolor faced Ferroviária, in the quarterfinals, and Mirassol, in the semifinals, with the same 11 players: Tiago Volpi; Arboleda, Miranda and Léo Pelé; Igor Vinícius, Luan, Liziero, Gabriel Sara, Benítez and Reinaldo; Pablo

With this formation, the Tricolor reached the final of Paulistão with authority. The team thrashed Ferrol by 4-2 in the quarterfinals and then, in the semifinals, ran over Mirassol by 4-0.

Thirty-eight games and almost five months have passed, and the lineup that Crespo can repeat next Monday, against Cuiabá, is quite different from that used in Paulistão, but he proved in last Sunday’s classic, against Santos, that he can be a good alternative for São Paulo to win the Brazilian Nationals again.

The probable São Paulo team for Monday’s game is composed by Tiago Volpi; Igor Gomes, Miranda, Léo and Welington; Luan, Nestor and Luciano; Rigoni, Marquinhos and Calleri.

Remember that Tricolor can enter the field with a different team if Crespo chooses to improvise Galeano on the right wing instead of Igor Gomes, a difficult possibility since after the match against Santos the coach elected the midfielder formed in Cotia as the best in the field, even acting out of position.

Jonathan Calleri, who is still not 100% physically, is another player who could end up helping Crespo not repeat the lineup. The player left the field with pain in his legs, natural due to the long time of inactivity (almost five months), and can be preserved, as an option for the second half of the match against Cuiabá.

