Cristiano Ronaldo ‘imports’ R$320 thousand machine to expand career | International

At 36, Cristiano Ronaldo is fighting against time and wants to continue playing at a high level for a few more years. For that, he spares no effort and has just taken one of his favorite “toys” from Italy to England.

Last week, the Portuguese sent a cryotherapy ice chamber to his new home, in order to help him keep in shape, revealed the tabloid The Sun.

The machine, which cost 50,000 euros (something around R$ 320,000), can apply temperatures below -200 degrees Celsius and helps treat and rehabilitate human tissue. For a treatment, the star has to wear gloves before entering the body-sized capsule. At that point, liquid nitrogen is pumped. Users can spend a maximum of five minutes in the chamber, as more time can pose a serious health risk.

Proponents of the treatment believe the machine increases blood circulation and improves the immune system, as well as decreasing fatigue and helping wounds heal more quickly.

The ace started using the device in 2013, when he played for Spanish giant Real Madrid. “Ronaldo is meticulous in the way he takes care of his body and will do anything to gain an advantage. It wasn’t an easy task to transport the cryotherapy chamber from Italy to Cheshire, but he’s happy now that he’s here as it will help him in his post-game recovery routine,” a source told The Sun, adding: “Bringing getting to the UK was one of his number one priorities as he knows how demanding the Premier League is and he wants to ensure he stays in top physical shape.”

Aside from gamers, celebrities also use the machine, including James Bond star Daniel Craig; Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston; and Take That singer Gary Barlow.