Cristiano Ronaldo scores against 46th different team, and Portugal makes three in Qatar

Cristiano Ronaldo scored again. This Saturday, the star left his mark in Portugal’s 3-0 victory over Qatar in a friendly. The Middle East team was the 46th different victim of CR7 among the teams.

Portugal took advantage of the rest in the qualifiers for the world Cup of 2022 to hold a friendly against Qatar this Saturday. Acting at the Algarve stadium, in Almancil, asPortuguese election won 3-0.

And the match scored another Cristiano Ronaldo record. In addition to being the top scorer by national teams, he also became the European athlete with the most matches for a country, with 179 appointments.

And to celebrate the brand’s history in style, CR7 opened the friendly match. As early as 37 minutes into the first half, he took advantage of the opponent’s defense failure to nudge the ball into the back of the net and go out into the embrace.

With the try, Cristiano Ronaldo now has goals against 46 different teams acting for Portugal.

By way of comparison, your great rival Messi scored in front of 29 different opponents. Of course, the situation is more difficult for the Argentine, who tends to face a smaller variety of opponents in South America.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates goal against Qatar Carlos Costa/AFP/Getty Images

The advantage increased to the three of the complementary stage, with José Fonte. At 46 minutes, there was still time for Andé Silva to close the account.

Now, Portugal returns to the field on Tuesday, when it receives the Luxembourg national team, for the 6th round of the European qualifiers for the World Cup in Qatar. At the moment, the Portuguese are in second place in group A, with 13 points, one less than the leader Serbia.