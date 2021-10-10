Thamirys Andrade – 11:57 am | updated on 10/09/2021 1:08 PM



Round 6 tells the story of 456 people who engage in deadly games to win billionaire prize Photo: Collage Full News

Christian singer Cristina Mel used social media this Friday (8) to leave a warning to parents about the Round 6 series, from Netflix. In his assessment, the series can naturalize violence in the eyes of the little ones and make them grow up thinking that anything can be tried for money.

– What is happening that society is applauding and thinking this is normal? Then it happens that a child or teenager enters a school and starts strafing everyone, or someone arrives and kills a father and a mother, and thinks that this is natural. Folks, please don’t applaud this. What are we doing for our children? – he reflected.

Cristina Mel recalled that the series has an indicative rating of 16 years and informed parents that it is possible to restrict children’s access to content for their respective age groups.

– I wanted to warn the parents, because the children are talking about it. Even my daughter Isabela, when I arrived from a trip, commented, and I said “daughter, this is not for children to see”. And there are children of 7 and 8 years old watching – he lamented.

For the singer, “the time of innocence is being stolen”.

– What will this do in the minds of our children, our children in the future? Making them more and more cold, thinking that anything goes – he pondered.

She also left advice for parents of teenagers who insist on watching the series.

– If you have a teenager and he really wants to watch, then sit next to him and comment: “Look, this is not normal, because life is not a game, it’s not a game, you can’t restart when someone dies”.

View this post on Instagram A publication shared by Cristina Mel 🎤 (@cristinamelreal)

Cristina Mel’s video comes after warning from a private school in the West Zone of Rio de Janeiro that the children would be “obsessed” with the series, and would be playing the games in their spare time at school.

– The content of the series that contains: explicit violence, psychological torture, suicide, organ trafficking, sex scenes, pederasty, profanity, among other things, has been a topic among our students during recess and free time – informed the school, in a statement that went viral on social networks and was supported by pediatricians.

South Korean production Round 6, or Squid Game, tells the story of 456 people who engage in deadly games inspired by children’s play to win a billionaire prize. Launched last September 17th, the series broke records on the platform, becoming the only one to reach first place in more than 80 countries.

