Cruise: Luxembourg says what he saw in Vitor Roque, related to 16 years

Vitor Roque did not take the field, but was on the bench in Cruzeiro’s victory over Coritiba, by Serie B (Photo: Rodolfo Rodrigues/Cruzeiro) The main surprise in the list of Cruzeiro related to the game against Coritiba, this Friday, the forward Vitor Roque won praise from Vanderlei Luxemburgo. The coach explained why he decided to call up the 16-year-old goalscorer for the match at Couto Pereira.

“I’ve been doing a very vertical job. I see the youth category a lot, so the players know that, at any moment, I’m looking for a l. I went to watch the under-17 and saw Vitor Roque very naughty, experienced for his age , giving the defender a few touches, giving the defender a finish at the time he was playing the move,” explained Luxemburgo.

Accompanied by the technical director Ricardo Rocha and the transition coordinator, Clio Lcio, Luxemburgo followed in loco the game between Cruzeiro and Flamengo, on September 22, for the Copa do Brasil U-17. The match took place at Sesc Venda Nova, in Grande BH.

“I listed Vitor because he will motivate all the players at the base, they know that I will give them an opportunity. This is a vertical, integral work, it has to be like that”, added the experienced coach. A study hired by Cruzeiro at the beginning of the year showed that Roque is the most valuable player at the club today. Its economic rights are valued at 3.17 million euros (approximately R$20 million). On May 25, the striker signed his first professional contract with Cruzeiro. At the club since 2019, when he was involved in a great controversy during the management of former president Wagner Pires de S, the striker has several calls to the Brazilian national team.