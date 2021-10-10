Cruzeiro has just three wins by three goals difference in 67 rounds in Serie B | cruise

In almost two complete seasons in the Brazilian Serie B, Cruzeiro managed only three wins by three goals difference. The most recent was this Friday, 3-0, against Coritiba, at Couto Pereira, for the 29th round.

The last time that Raposa had won by such a big difference on the scoreboard was against Brasil de Pelotas, in the 26th round of the previous edition of the championship. At the time, he beat the Gauchos 4-1 at home. Also in Serie B 2020, it beat Ponte Preta, 3-0, in the 12th round.

In all, adding all of last season with the Second Division dispute in 2021, there are 67 rounds played.

This season, it’s Fox’s second game with an elastic scoreboard. In the Minas Gerais Championship, he beat Patrocinense by 4-0.

The triumph against Coxa also broke a taboo. This year, the celestial team had not yet beaten any G-4 team in the competition. Broke the stigma against the isolated leader of the tournament.

The positive result away from Belo Horizonte served to extend Cruzeiro’s undefeated streak away from home. Miners have not lost far from Belo Horizonte for more than two months.

Playing away from their domains, the last stark setback was against Remo, in the 13th round, when they lost 1-0.

In the next round, Raposa will face Botafogo, another team from the group of the top four. The match is scheduled for Tuesday, at 9:30 pm (GMT), at Independência.