Cuca calculates the necessary score for Atlético to be Brazilian champion – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético



After yet another victory in the Brazilian Championship, Atlético maintained its wide lead in the lead, with an 11-point difference over Flamengo (53 to 42). After the game, coach Cuca was asked what is the score needed for Galo to be champion.

Cuca played with the situation, but did the math. “If I knew I would say what the score is (laughs). What we can do is the experience of having played almost all Brazilians with running points. So you make an average. You have 114 points to play for. If you get two points per game on average, you will have 66% success, which will be around 75, 76 points. But that’s an average you get for the championship. Generally, the teams that get this score come out champions”, he said.

“The negotiation for the three points now becomes much more difficult. Everyone has a decision. One is to go to Sudamericana, one is to go to Libertadores, the other is to escape from the Z4. Each game is a war, a decision, even bigger than it was in the first round”, he added.

This Saturday (9), Galo beat Ceará by 3-1, at Mineirão, and extended his unbeaten record to 17 games in the national competition.

If the 76 points cited by Cuca are the ‘magic number’ for the title, Atlético would need to win another 24 points out of the 42 in dispute. In other words, winning eight more matches from the remaining 14.

“There is no magic number, but, mathematically speaking, within the experience we have, it’s more or less out there”, he concluded.