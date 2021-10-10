Cuca comments on Flamengo’s Renato Gacho’s complaint and matches in Data Fifa

Cuca and Renato disagree on the continuation of the Brazilian on the FIFA Date (Photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico and Alexandre Vidal/Flamengo)

Coach Cuca was questioned, after Atltico’s 3-1 victory over Cear, in Mineiro, about the embezzlement of FIFA Dates and the complaint of coach Renato Gacho, from Flamengo, who disapproved of matches during the World Cup qualifiers, claiming that the club from Rio de Janeiro the most damaged in the Brazilian Championship.

Cuca said it’s no use complaining, since this reality won’t change. The CBF says it needs to keep the games, because, if the matches are rescheduled, the Brazilian will be closed at the end of December, swallowing the players’ holidays and interfering with next year’s calendar.

“Back then, when we could have postponed our games, we played. I lost six, seven players and we played, because we knew that now there would be a bigger bottleneck. It doesn’t mean to be harmed, the championship has to end because it will interfere next year. I’m not as much as Flamengo is, I’m also without six, seven, eight players and I don’t go into this part of questioning, talking about one club or the other, I respect all clubs, but we are also with big casualties, so we do everything to add points,” said Cuca.

“Against Chapecoense I had nine missing, today there were six, seven. We are showing the strength of the squad, our flagship. Flamengo also has a great squad, it’s normal for us to complain about not having the main players, for us If you think it’s harmed by not having the players selected, I understand. But it won’t solve anything for us to say that, it won’t change anything, so let’s go,” he added.

Renato Gacho said, on the 7th, that Flamengo was the worst hit.

“I see a lot of people saying that Atltico, Internacional and Palmeiras are also harmed. The question I ask these people is: harmed in relation to Flamengo? If Flamengo has a player called up, that’s fine. But Flamengo has four, so he doesn’t come to tell me that Internacional, Atltico and Palmeiras are suffering. They are suffering for the lack of a player, Flamengo suffers for four,” said Renato Gacho.

The main criticism was directed at CBF, for allowing coach Tite to summon Gabriel Barbosa and Everton Ribeiro to the Brazilian Team, while Atltico, Internacional and Palmeiras had only one name in the list.

Left-back Arana was the named athlete. For Palmeiras, the name of the list of Tite was the goalkeeper Weverton. Inter was represented in the call by Edenlson.

In addition to Gabriel Barbosa and Everton Ribeiro, Flamengo lost midfielder Arrascaeta, called by Uruguay, and right-back Isla, called up by the Chilean team.

Atltico lost, in all, three players by summons. Besides Arana, they were called Junior Alonso, by Paraguay, and Alan Franco, by Ecuador.