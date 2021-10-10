Cuca counts for the end of Atletico’s fasting title at the Brazilian Nationals

Atlético-MG hasn’t won the Brazilian Championship for 50 years and adds up the biggest fast among the big clubs in the country with regard to the title of that competition. Fired leader of the current edition of the tournament with 53 points, Galo dreams of ending this inglorious taboo this season. So much so that coach Cuca makes projections thinking, who knows, about winning the Brasileirão at the end of the year.

“If I knew I would say what the score is [para ser campeão], but you will know [risos]. What we can do is the experience of having played almost all Brazilians with running points. So you make an average. You have 114 points to play for. If you score two points per game on average, you will have 66% of success, which will generate around 75, 76 points”, he said, in a press conference today (9), after a 3-1 victory over Ceará , in Mineirão.

To reach the score projected by the coach, Atlético-MG would need 23 points out of 42 still to be played, which represents a 55% advantage in the commitments that will still be played.

“This is an average that you take for the championship. Generally, the teams that get this score are champions. The negotiation for the three points now becomes much more difficult. Each one has a decision: one is to go to the Sudamericana , one is to go to Libertadores, the other is to escape from the Z4. Each game is a war, a decision, even bigger than it is in the first round”, continued with his analysis the coach alvinegro.

Last year Flamengo won the Brazilian Championship with 71 points. In the 2019 season, Rubro-Negro, which is the current two-time champion of the tournament, scored an expressive 90, while in 2018 Palmeiras added 80 points. In 2017, Corinthians lifted the cup with 72 points, and in 2016 Palmeiras — as in 2018 — secured the trophy with 80 points.

In 2015 Corinthians was the champion with 81, in 2014 Cruzeiro had the title guaranteed with 80 points.

“In the first round, you know you still have a second chance against the opponent. Now, it doesn’t. There’s no magic number, but, mathematically speaking, within the experience we have, it’s more or less there [a média de 75, 76 pontos]”, said Cuca, finishing the reasoning.