Cuca does the math and estimates the score for Atlético-MG to be champion over Flamengo and Palmeiras

Atletico-MG coach shared his experience in the Brazilian Championship of running points and said that, to be champion, the Minas Gerais club will need to score between 75.76 points.

This Saturday (9), after the victory by 3 to 1 over the Ceará, in Mineirão, for round 25 of the Brazilian championship, the technician of Atlético-MG Cuca put the numbers on the tip of his pencil and “did the math” to estimate the score needed for the Minas Gerais club to beat the champion in the dispute. With all his experience in running points, the coach even pointed out an exact number: at least 75 points.

“If I knew, I’d say what it is (laughs). The scoring, you’ll know. What we can do is the experience of having played almost all Brazilians with straight points, so you make an average. You have 114 points to play, if you average two points per game, you will have 66% success, thing that will revolve around 75, 76 points. That’s an average you take for the championship,” he began by saying.

“Generally, the teams that get this score come out champions because the negotiation for the three points now becomes much more difficult, everyone has a decision. One is to go to Sudamericana, one to Libertadores, the other is to escape the Z-4. So every game is a war, a bigger decision than in the first round,” he continued.

“In the first round, you know, you have a second chance against the opponent, and now you don’t. It doesn’t have a magic number, but mathematically speaking of the experience we have, it’s more or less there,” he concluded.

At the time, Atlético-MG leads the competition with 53 points added. That is, in the cuca accounts, the rooster would need at least 22 more pointss to reach the average score that led the last Brazilian champions to the title.

Right now, Flamengo and Palmeiras are the clubs that most threaten the Minas Gerais club, as they are also the closest teams to the rooster in the table at the moment, with 42 and 39 points, respectively, at the moment.