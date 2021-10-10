Cuca tries to contain Atltico’s anxiety to win the Brazilian Championship again

“Every game is a decision”. Atltico adopted this speech to concentrate their efforts in the search for the title of the Brazilian Championship. Now, in addition to the redoubled focus, the club is trying to contain the anxiety in the final third of the competition.

After all, the 2021 team sees itself with great chances of ending the biggest fast in national football. It’s been almost 50 years without winning the Brazilian Nationals – the first and only time was in 1971.

“At this moment in the championship, the games are getting harder, more husky. It gets heavier. Anxiety hits everyone, in the technical committee, in the players, in the fans. We want to win ahead of time,” admitted coach Cuca .

“And we have to be patient, know that you’ll only win by playing the game. And to play the game you have to be natural, you have to have the right to make mistakes and the other person corrects. And that’s what we’ve been giving them (players)”, he completed.

Recently, Cuca went through a similar situation. In 2016, he led Palmeiras towards the Brazilian title after 21 years. On occasion, the coach repeated over and over about the need to control the cast’s anxiety.

This year, Atltico leads the competition. In 24 matches played, the team had 53 points. They have an advantage of 11 in the first position.

With a good margin, the coach accounts for the dream titles. For him, if the team reaches 76 points, it will hardly take the cup. “Usually, the teams that get that score are champions,” he said.

“There is no magic number, but, mathematically speaking, within the experience we have, more or less around,” he concluded.