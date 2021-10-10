Cumbre Vieja: buildings destroyed by lava rivers in Canary Islands | World

Reproduction Social Networks La Palma airport has been closed since Thursday because of the ash

Buildings near the volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma were taken by rivers of lava on Saturday morning (09). There was even a lightning storm. The magma destroyed at least four buildings in the village of Callejon de la Gata, witnesses told the Reuters.

Airlines flying to the Canary Islands were advised to carry extra fuel if plans had to change course or delay landing because of the ash, said a spokesman for Enaire, which controls navigation in Spanish airspace.

La Palma airport has been closed since Thursday because of the ash, Spanish air traffic operator Aena said. But the other airports in the archipelago remained open.

There were 37 seismic movements on Saturday, with the largest measuring 4.1, according to the National Geological Institute of Spain. The Cumbre Vieja volcano destroyed more than 800 buildings and forced the evacuation of around 6,000 people from their homes on the island.

La Palma, with a population of around 83,000, is one of the Canary Islands in the Atlantic. Lightning was seen near the eruption earlier this Saturday. The lava from the volcano affected more than 150 hectares of agricultural land, most of it used for growing bananas, one of the main plantations on the island.