Day and Aline bathe in the rain and transmission is cut off









Aline and dayane they decided to take a shower in the rain on the night of Saturday, October 9th. In bikinis, the people walked out onto the lawn and began to run free, light and loose. They went to the horse, talked to him and enjoyed the view of nature.

However, minutes later, the camera was cut and all nine publicly accessible broadcast points showed other environments. Fans of both complained on social media!

Remember that this is not the first time that Record hides moments of friends together, especially when they exchange caresses and kisses.

MAIN NEWS

Medrado talks about ‘livramento’ after seeing a shack in A Fazenda

Luisa Sonza dances in the bathroom to the sound of funk

TV Globo dismisses journalist after 39 years of service