Day, Rico and Solange want Gui Araujo on the farm

This afternoon, Dayane, Aline, Solange and Rico were on the deck of The Farm 13 talking about the game.
Day started the conversation saying that Gui Araujo said that she only came back from two fields, as she faced people who ‘had problems’: “Do you know what I heard yesterday? Do you want to know?” he asked Solange, who nodded.
“That I went to the farm (and came back) because I went with people who had problems. People who for him (Gui) were weak, and the moment I ‘go’ with strong people I leave,” explained Dayane.
Sol asked: “But people, how do you know who is strong and who is weak?” Aline sneered: “They’re psychic”, and the people laughed.
Moments later, the former Gran Fratello Vip participant revealed that she can’t stand Bill and Lary Bottino, and wants the pawn to go to the farm: “I can’t stand these two people. I can’t. I didn’t do anything with Bill, man. Always. I treated him with respect, politeness. And yesterday he massacred me. This is the first person that when I’m a farmer, I’ll put him in. He’s a terrible person. He used the situation to destroy me, do you understand?”.
Solange added: “I agree. He only attacks women.” Day agreed: “Just attack women, man!” Rico opined: “The f*** is that if a person puts him in the fields, he comes back as a farmer because he’s good. You have to vote and you have to veto, but the people don’t.”
