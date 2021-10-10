Defense of Figueirense delivers twice and Hercílio Luz wins 2-0

Hercílio Luz took advantage of two flaws in Figueirens’ defense to win 2-0 this Saturday, at Aníbal Torres Costa, for the 4th round of the Copa Santa Catarina. With the result, Leão do Sul maintains 100% performance with 12 points, shot in the lead. Figueira, who suffered their first defeat, is second with 7 points.

After a first half with few chances, Figueirense had a clear opportunity with Rodrigo Bassani, who submitted on top of goalkeeper Matheus face to face, the second stage was dominated by Hercílio Luz.

Even better with the muddy lawn, with the ball stopping in puddles, Leão do Sul took advantage of two real flaws in the Alvinegra defense to win. In the first, Guilherme Teixeira tried to invert a ball from the side to the middle, the ball stopped in the mud and forward Jardisson didn’t hesitate and put it in the back of the net.

In the second goal, in stoppage time, after a kick from goalkeeper Matheus, the ball bounced in midfield and defender Rayne tried to retreat, but he ended up covering goalkeeper Rodolfo Castro and scored the second goal by Hercílio Luz.

Hercílio Luz 2 x 0 Figueirense (Photograph: Patrick Floriani/FFC )

