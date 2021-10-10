Delegado Da Cunha will be investigated by the Police’s internal affairs department after being approached in a bar with slot machines

RIO — The São Paulo Civil Police Internal Affairs Office opened a new investigation procedure against the digital influencer and police officer Carlos Alberto da Cunha, known as Delegado Da Cunha, after he approached a bar owner who kept slot machines in Tremembé, in northern area of São Paulo. The information was released by the portal “R7” and confirmed by GLOBO.
Decalogue:Ten things that led youtuber delegate to be investigated for actions on social networks and to run the risk of losing function
In a statement, the Public Security Secretariat of São Paulo (SSP-SP) stated that the internal affairs department was informed of the facts and that it “will institute proceedings to investigate whether there was any irregularity in the conduct of the police chief”. The SSP-SP also stated that Da Cunha was heard as a witness in the occurrence of gambling, registered in the 73rd DP, with the seizure of five slot machines.
In his social networks, the police officer stated that he only filed a complaint against the bar and went to the police station as a witness, after calling the Military and Civil Police on the case.
However, as published in “R7”, the bar owner’s lawyer claimed that Da Cunha made a recording and approached the merchant with a gun, to conduct a personal search and denounce him for maintaining gambling machines.
To share on networks: Investigation shows that delegate Da Cunha, from the Civil Police of SP, paid up to R$ 14 thousand per month to the film crew
After Da Cunha’s recording team took the images and left the place, the owner of the bar reportedly called the Military Police. The delegate of the 73rd DP (Jaçanã) would then have seized Da Cunha’s gun, as well as the bar’s slot machines and called the Civil Police Internal Affairs.
The police officer and influencer was removed from the streets, after the opening of investigations within the corporation into possible crimes of abuse of authority.
The Justice of São Paulo accepted a request from the Public Ministry of SP and determined, last Tuesday (5), the shelving of the police inquiry investigating the alleged practice of embezzlement. However, in the same decision, judge Fabio Pondo de Matos ordered the continuation of investigations into possible crimes of abuse of authority and violation of functional secrecy.