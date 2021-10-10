Delegado Da Cunha will be investigated by the Police’s internal affairs department after being approached in a bar with slot machines

RIO — The São Paulo Civil Police Internal Affairs Office opened a new investigation procedure against the digital influencer and police officer Carlos Alberto da Cunha, known as Delegado Da Cunha, after he approached a bar owner who kept slot machines in Tremembé, in northern area of ​​São Paulo. The information was released by the portal “R7” and confirmed by GLOBO.

Decalogue:Ten things that led youtuber delegate to be investigated for actions on social networks and to run the risk of losing function

In a statement, the Public Security Secretariat of São Paulo (SSP-SP) stated that the internal affairs department was informed of the facts and that it “will institute proceedings to investigate whether there was any irregularity in the conduct of the police chief”. The SSP-SP also stated that Da Cunha was heard as a witness in the occurrence of gambling, registered in the 73rd DP, with the seizure of five slot machines.

In his social networks, the police officer stated that he only filed a complaint against the bar and went to the police station as a witness, after calling the Military and Civil Police on the case.





Previous Photo







Next Photo

Da Cunha poses armed and alone in what he called ‘Operation São Paulo’ on social media. However, no official operation would have taken place, and the delegate would be on vacation Photo: Reproduction / Instagram Delegado Da Cunha poses with guns in a store and exhibits models on social networks Photo: Reproduction The Civil Police Internal Affairs indicted Da Cunha for embezzlement. The understanding is that he used the corporate structure for self-promotion Foto: Reproduction / Instagram The most popular photos by Carlos Alberto da Cunha are the ones in which he poses armed in the favelas of São Paulo Photo: Reproduction / Instagram Da Cunha poses next to car scrap, to announce that he had intercepted a dismantling Photo: Reproduction / Instagram Da Cunha in post on social network in January 2021 Photo: Reproduction Da Cunha in a post on a social network in September 2020 Photo: Reproduction Throughout his police career, Da Cunha accumulated seven investigative procedures, according to official information Foto: Reproduction / Instagram At the end of June, the Civil Police of São Paulo transferred delegate Da Cunha to administrative functions and ordered him to have weapons and badges collected. The fact that he sported weapons and accessories with the insignia “Justiceiro” and “Black Panther” also weighed against him. Photo: Reproduction / Instagram Da Wedge poses with presenter Danilo Gentili Photo: Reproduction / Instagram In “live” on his YouTube channel this month, Da Cunha admitted to having staged an action in which he would have invaded a captivity and rescued a victim, in the Nhocumé favela, in July of last year. Photo: Reproduction

However, as published in “R7”, the bar owner’s lawyer claimed that Da Cunha made a recording and approached the merchant with a gun, to conduct a personal search and denounce him for maintaining gambling machines.

To share on networks: Investigation shows that delegate Da Cunha, from the Civil Police of SP, paid up to R$ 14 thousand per month to the film crew

After Da Cunha’s recording team took the images and left the place, the owner of the bar reportedly called the Military Police. The delegate of the 73rd DP (Jaçanã) would then have seized Da Cunha’s gun, as well as the bar’s slot machines and called the Civil Police Internal Affairs.

The police officer and influencer was removed from the streets, after the opening of investigations within the corporation into possible crimes of abuse of authority.

The Justice of São Paulo accepted a request from the Public Ministry of SP and determined, last Tuesday (5), the shelving of the police inquiry investigating the alleged practice of embezzlement. However, in the same decision, judge Fabio Pondo de Matos ordered the continuation of investigations into possible crimes of abuse of authority and violation of functional secrecy.