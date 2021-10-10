Delta variant causes more symptoms in children, but severe form of the disease is rarely observed, study says – Mundo

Children and adolescents infected with the delta variant of Covid-19 they experience more symptoms than adults, but they do not develop the severe form of the disease. This is what a group study from King’s College London points out. Information is from G1.

The research was carried out from the comparison between two groups of patients, 694 infected with the alpha variant between December 2020 and May 2021 and 706 infected with the delta between May and July this year.

The researchers found that children and adolescents who acquired the delta had a greater number of symptoms, especially headache and fever.

In the case of patients aged between 5 and 11 years, the report of pain in the eye region it was also more frequent than among adolescents and adults.

Check out the predominant symptoms that delta causes in children and adolescents:

Headache

Fatigue

Fever

loss of smell

sneezing

Nasal discharge

Sore throat

Despite the greatest symptoms, few children required hospitalization in either group. In addition, half of the children were sick only for up to five days.

The study is preliminary and is still awaiting publication in a scientific journal.