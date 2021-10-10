Did you put this on? Half mark in final and provokes rival with “imaginary scooter” in celebration | soccer

The celebration of midfielder Rayro, from Oeirense, in the second goal of the Team da Fé in the decision with Corisabbá, for Serie B of the Piauí Championship, drew attention. The Crazy Dog player used the moment to send an “imaginary scooter”, in response to the dribble that Icássio, from Cori, made in the first game. See the video above the player’s provocation.

The match ended 3-0 for Oeirense over Corisabbá, and the Crazy Dog raised the Segundona’s champion cup.

Rayro applies an imaginary scooter and provokes a rival

After sending a strong kick to the net, Rayro went to the ball boy, asked for the ball and made the scooter. The guests who were at the stadium, even without being able to cheer, applauded the action of the Oeirense player.

Rayro vibrates with the crowd after an imaginary scooter

The bid that generated the provocation was that of Icássio. In the first game of the decision of Segundona, the forward of Corisabbá got space on the side of the field and applied a scooter on top of the Oeirense side, Jader.

Afterwards, Jader and Rhuann, also an Oeirense player, knocked Icassio down. The bid generated a lot of repercussion and was even reported in the Argentine newspaper Olé.

