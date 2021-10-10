Discover 6 reasons to eat 2 strawberries every day







In addition to being delicious, strawberry is a source of health Photo: Shutterstock / Health in Day

Strawberries are among the tastiest, most loved and most consumed fruits on the planet. No wonder, its unique flavor, which mixes sweet and citrus, is intensively used by the food industry for the production of sweets, cookies and beverages. But, pay close attention to these products on the market shelves. Most of them only rely on the artificial flavor of the fruit and do not bring any real health benefits. On the contrary, processed foods, high in fat and with added sugar are the great villains of a healthy diet.

The ideal is to consume two to three units of strawberry a day, in its natural form, or in a simple recipe that does not require the addition of sugar and other industrialized and caloric ingredients. When properly used, the fruit can be an excellent way to keep your fitness up and, on top of that, prevent the development of numerous diseases.

The nutritionist doctor, Dr. Fernando Cerqueira, separated some of the main benefits of the strawberry. Check out:

1- Strengthens immunity

Fruit consumption can be a good alternative to keep the body’s defenses ready to face any problem. “The strawberry increases immunity because it has beta-carotene, vitamin E, and is rich in vitamin C, substances that help in the absorption of iron from ingested foods”, explains Cerqueira.

2 – Helps you lose weight

Who said that a diet to lose weight has to be bland and unpalatable? Strawberry is one more of the countless examples that prove: it is not necessary to suffer to lose weight. “The substances found in strawberries, mainly proteins, fibers and good fats, cause satiety effect when consumed. With this, they help to inhibit other foods”, explains the doctor.

3 – Strawberry is good for the heart

Some say that the shape of a strawberry looks like the design of a heart. Coincidence – or not – the fruit is an important ally for the prevention of cardiovascular diseases. “Due to the presence rich in fiber, the fruit acts to combat high blood pressure and, therefore, also prevents the occurrence of strokes (CVA)”, says the nutrologist.

4 – Makes you look younger

Strawberries, especially the sweetest ones, are the darlings of children. And, perhaps, it is up to adults to learn a little more with the little ones, since some properties of the fruit delay premature aging. “The antioxidant effect of the fruit also helps in the aesthetic issue, delaying skin aging and the appearance of wrinkles”, says Cerqueira.

5 – Helps prevent the development of cancer

Vitamin C is a nutrient found in some abundance in strawberries. Among the numerous benefits that the substance has in the body, one of them is to prevent the appearance of serious diseases. “There is still a contribution from vitamin C and ellagic acid, which, according to research, when used systematically, can inhibit the growth of cancer cells”, he reveals.

6- Contributes to skin elasticity

In addition to all this, including strawberries in the diet can improve body aesthetics and promote significant gains related to self-esteem. “Vitamin C also helps to avoid the feeling of sagging in the body”, says the nutritionologist.

Ideal consumption of strawberries

But beware, everything in excess is bad. It’s not worth getting carried away and eating strawberries until you can’t take it anymore. For the fruit to be able to bring about all these benefits for the body, consumption has to be regular, but it also needs to be controlled. “It is important to mention that strawberries also have oxalic acid content, which can cause stones in the kidneys and bladder in susceptible people, so it is necessary to eat them in moderation. The ideal for consumption is two to three units per day”, concludes the Dr. Cerqueira.

Source: Dr. Fernando Cerqueira, nutrologist and postgraduate at ABRAN. Doctor specializing in high physical performance. Member of SOBRAF. Endocrinology Fellow by the UW School of Medicine.