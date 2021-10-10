Do you know what it is and what types of intoxication? Understand better – 10/09/2021

The concept of intoxication is very broad, it may seem like an atypical, rare situation, but I guarantee that all of us, without exception, have already faced or gone through this at some point in our lives.

I believe that when I mention and describe some symptoms arising from a certain very common type of intoxication, you will find that our habits and our lifestyle are very much correlated with the occurrence of intoxication.

In fact, if I were to poll all of you who are following and reading this column, and ask what type of poisoning you are most familiar with, surely the most prevalent answer would be food poisoning. This type of poisoning tends to be well known because almost everyone or everyone has experienced that diarrhea from food contaminated with germs.

Thus, I will present 10 very common situations that denote the occurrence of some type of intoxication. Before the description of each situation, I leave a warning about preventive care to effectively prevent us from going through these unpleasant situations on a recurring basis.

I also ask you to pay close attention to the possible seriousness and risk of life that some types of poisoning can entail. Knowing and understanding each type of intoxication better, it will be possible for all of us to be more aware and proactive. Meet 10 situations:

Situation 1

We live in a country of socioeconomic contrasts, and a faithful portrait of this reality is the existence of open sewers in many Brazilian cities. As a result, the contamination of water used in many households is frequent and a direct cause of intoxication for people of different age groups.

These toxic wastes that mix with water used in homes can cause severe dehydration due to persistent diarrhea and vomiting. In Brazil and in many countries around the world, deaths from dehydration associated with this scenario are still recorded.

Situation 2

When the long holidays approach, people are very excited to travel. One of the most popular destinations is the coast. However, whether for reasons of infrastructure in cities or even the level of agglomeration, there is a considerable risk of contamination of food by various types of germ.

The inappropriate consumption of water, directly from the taps, also ends up increasing in these periods of the year, being another risk factor for the occurrence of food poisoning. This described scenario is closely associated with gastrointestinal symptoms, impairing fun and rest throughout the days.

I would like to draw attention to the occurrence of high fever, chills and prostration, in addition to gastrointestinal symptoms. In this case, there are signs of more severe food poisoning, and it is mandatory to seek medical advice early and not neglect hydration with mineral water, natural juices and sports drinks, in order to replace so many losses. In these more severe food poisonings, it may be necessary to use antibiotics, but always based on medical advice.

Situation 3

When we go to a medical appointment and receive a prescription for medication, the doctor, based on technical and scientific criteria, establishes the dose of the medication and how many times a day it should be ingested. This information only the physician must determine and will never be random.

On the contrary, it is information of a technical nature and individualized according to each person’s clinical condition. Despite all these considerations, many people self-medicate, ingesting very high doses of medication. This overdose can cause intoxication, causing gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, neurological symptoms and even life-threatening.

Situation 4

Suicide rates in Brazil and worldwide are relevant and multifactorial. One of the ways people use in this attempt is to ingest huge amounts of pills, all at the same time. Several types of pills, in different strengths, all at once. It can even kill, but what is most observed in these cases is the occurrence of drug intoxication. People need to be seen in the hospital emergency for the purpose of vigorous hydration and stomach lavage.

If you are thinking of committing suicide, seek specialized help such as the CVV and the CAPS (Psychosocial Care Centers) in your city. CVV (https://www.cvv.org.br/) works 24 hours a day (including holidays) by phone 188, and also answers via email, chat and in person. There are more than 120 service stations throughout Brazil.

Situation 5

Recently, due to the dry period, there were many fires with the formation of dense smoke and clear pollution. In closed environments, the toxins from this smoke can compromise lung function and lead to death. The main tip in these cases of fire is to avoid closed environments and crowded people.

Situation 6

When car congestion occurs inside tunnels, keeping the engines running produces many toxins in the air. If there is no dissemination of this toxic smoke from car engines, a very serious type of pulmonary poisoning can occur and kill the person. In this situation, the guideline would be to turn off the vehicle engine until it is possible to resume the flow of cars.

Situation 7

It may seem strange, but there is a risk of intoxication with products made up of a mixture of vitamins — so-called multivitamins. We must not use these products inadvertently and consider that, as they are vitamins, they are completely harmless. There are toxicity levels for the vitamins as well, so seek expert guidance on the proper use of multivitamins.

Situation 8

In some work environments, such as in factories, industries, the construction sector, people may have contact with some heavy metals, such as lead, mercury and nickel, which are potentially toxic and can cause damage to the liver, lungs and brain. Personal protective equipment and work safety protocols are essential in professional activities with a greater risk of exposure to all these toxic agents.

Situation 9

We all know some kind of poison. These are products used to eliminate insects, pests, rats, etc. We have to be very careful as these products are very toxic and can compromise our organs. The idea of ​​this case is to reserve the use of these products in very specific cases and adopting precautionary measures regarding skin contact and possible risk of inhalation.

Situation 10

In areas of closed forests or very closed environments, without good ventilation and good light, some venomous or poison-producing animals can be found, such as snakes, spiders and scorpions.

A bite from one of these animals can be lethal due to the toxicity of the poison. The first guideline is to always avoid these more dangerous environments and, as a second conduct, seek health care immediately after a suspected bite, as there are some antidotes for the poison these animals release.

Very comprehensive concept

Thus, realize that the concept of intoxication is much broader, not limited to contaminated food or water. The main organs of our body can be affected by toxins, producing symptoms of different intensities.

In more extreme cases, intoxication conditions may require hospitalization, intubation, hemodialysis and, depending on the evolution, may culminate in the person’s death.

The rule, therefore, is to maintain personal hygiene and environmental care, preserve and select your food in the best possible way, strictly adopt safety precautions at work and be very careful with closed places and inhospitable forests.

In view of the appearance of suspicious symptoms, seeking medical help is a priority, avoiding self-medication and measures that are not supported by a specialist.

