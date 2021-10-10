Doctors against life – 10/08/2021 – Tabata Amaral

“[Rogério foi] subjected to electrical shocks throughout the body, including the sexual organs, drowning, beatings, especially in the head, such tortures having ceased only when the interrogator lost consciousness; that, on these occasions, a doctor was called, who was consulted on whether or not they could continue the tortures.”

This is one of the many reports of torture revealed by “Project Brazil: Never Again”, which analyzed more than 1 million pages of processes from the Superior Military Court (STM). One of the main contributions of the project was to explain the role played by a part of the medical class that supported the tortures and protected the military dictatorship, even issuing false reports.

The testimonies and documents that are being analyzed by Covid’s CPI show us that, unfortunately, the past is closer than we imagined. Physicians, healthcare businesspeople and directors of the Federal Council of Medicine (CFM) were not only conniving but also co-responsible for thousands of deaths that could have been avoided.

The Parallel Office, guarantor of the denial that led to 600,000 deaths in the pandemic, was also made up of doctors. Health professionals conducted experiments at Prevent Senior in which patients received, without their consent, drugs that were not effective against Covid.

This same health care provider referred patients with a chance of survival to palliative treatment and forged death certificates to hide that the coronavirus was the cause of death. All this while the CFM gave autonomy to doctors to prescribe the covid kit, despite its ineffectiveness and serious side effects.

Historian Richard Wolin coined the term “crown jurist” to describe those who blindly subordinate and serve the political power of the moment. The prime example would be Carl Schmitt, a jurist who supported Nazism. Unfortunately, the pandemic showed us that we still have “crown doctors” in our country, who went against the principle of life that should guide all health professionals.

The amnesty did not build a collective memory of the crimes of the military dictatorship. Even so, Harry Shibata, Isaac Abramovitch, Orlando José Bastos Brandão and all the others who connived or directly participated in its horrors will have their names marked in history forever.

However, for such atrocities to no longer take place in our country, it is imperative that today’s “crown doctors” pay, in life, for the crimes they committed.