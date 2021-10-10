Dynho gives PT and doesn’t remember anything about the party

by

Collaboration for UOL, in São Paulo

10/09/2021 14:00Updated on 10/09/2021 2:09 PM

At yesterday’s A Fazenda 13 party, Dynho Alves drank too much and ended up giving PT. This morning, the pawn revealed that he didn’t remember much and Lary Bottino updated him.

“It was funny. You sat in that box…”, the influencer was telling when she was interrupted by the funkeiro: “Did I sit in the box?”. Lary explained: “I put you in the box because you were feeling sick, I couldn’t stand up, I couldn’t stand you alone and Guilherme was in the bathroom”, referring to Gui Araujo.

Marina also said: “Gui first gave you a bath, then you went back to bed, then you got sick, then she (Lary) took you to the bathroom.”

Lary added: “I’d say, ‘What do you want?’ and you were like, ‘I’m cold’ (…) It was funny.”

At the fourth party of the reality show, Dynho was moved when he heard a song by his deceased friend, MC Kevin, and he burst into tears.

