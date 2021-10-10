Earthquake hits Peru and is felt in Brazil | World

One 5.7 magnitude earthquake reached the west of Peru this Saturday night (9). The phenomenon was registered near the Peruvian border with Brazil and Bolivia. Residents of Acre and Rondônia reported to the g1 have felt the tremor. So far, there is no record of damage to buildings.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS), which monitors seismic activity worldwide, reports that this quake had an epicenter at 13.5 km deep. It is a distance from the surface considered too small, enough to amplify the impacts of the concussion.

However, as the epicenter is in an area predominantly of dense forest, in the region of the Madre de Diós reserve and close to the Alto Purus, it is unlikely that further damage was recorded.

Exactly a week ago, another earthquake was felt on the border between Brazil and Peru. However, the depth of the epicenter was much greater, which greatly minimized the possible impacts.

Located in the Pacific Circle of Fire, a global region of high seismic activity generated by the encounter of tectonic plates, Peru is used to tremors. However, the earthquake registered this Saturday night had its epicenter in the west of the country, in the Amazon region. This is relatively far from the area where they usually occur, ie closer to the ocean.

Shake in the final of the Acre Championship; see reports

At least seven municipalities in Acre felt the earthquake. In the capital, people who were at Arena da Floresta for the final of the Acre Championship between Rio Branco and Humaitá reported that they noticed the tremor shortly before the end of the match.

In Senador Guiomard, pharmacy assistant Railine da Silva was with her daughter when she felt the earth shake.

“I was sitting, talking and suddenly I felt shivering. It felt like I was dizzy. Then I looked to the side and I was swinging the clothesline. It was very fast, a matter of seconds,” she said.

Driver Silas Nascimento, 33, who lives in the capital of Acre, in Rio Branco, said that he was sitting at home with his wife when he felt something strange.

“We were on the couch watching TV and I felt a little dizzy. My wife said she felt a sway there, after a few seconds we realized what happened, which was an earthquake. I was worried, because I’m doing some work at home and I was afraid I had shaken the work, but it was a very weak tremor and nothing happened.”

Gynecologist Camila Amorim, who lives in the capital, said on her social networks that she, her family and some neighbors came down from the building where she lives when they felt the tremor.

“Guys, there was just a tremor here in my building that shook the sofa, the chandeliers and then I went down with the crowd.”