Edition shows Lary sleeping with Bil; Gui with Marina

The edition of “A Fazenda” (RecordTV) showed that the post-party dawn resulted in Lary Bottino onslaughts on Bil and Marina turning their backs on Gui Araujo.

Bottino went to bed with Bil and tried to get closer, but he was unsuccessful. The pawn said she was not sleepy but was ignored. The ex-BBB preferred to sleep and barely responded.

Marina and Gui Araujo also went to bed together, but again, this was not the time when the couple’s fans were able to celebrate. Marina said, “I’m going to turn there because you don’t like it touching you.” Bill replied that he likes it, yes. Marina countered: “Lary said you don’t like it.”

The influencer pointed out that the “problem” is the way Lary touches him, but Marina preferred not to have physical contact and actually turned away from the pawn.

