Edition shows Lary sleeping with Bil; Gui with Marina

by

The edition of “A Fazenda” (RecordTV) showed that the post-party dawn resulted in Lary Bottino onslaughts on Bil and Marina turning their backs on Gui Araujo.

Bottino went to bed with Bil and tried to get closer, but he was unsuccessful. The pawn said she was not sleepy but was ignored. The ex-BBB preferred to sleep and barely responded.

Marina and Gui Araujo also went to bed together, but again, this was not the time when the couple’s fans were able to celebrate. Marina said, “I’m going to turn there because you don’t like it touching you.” Bill replied that he likes it, yes. Marina countered: “Lary said you don’t like it.”

The influencer pointed out that the “problem” is the way Lary touches him, but Marina preferred not to have physical contact and actually turned away from the pawn.

Party in rural casino. 4th party features Make U Sweat

The Farm 2021: Sthefane Says He's Jealous of Bil - Reproduction/PlayPlus

1 / 20

The Farm 2021: Sthefane says she’s jealous of Bil

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Casino Party rocks pedestrian night - Reproduction/Playplus

two / 20

The Farm 2021: Casino Party rocks pedestrian night

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Casino Party rocks pedestrian night - Reproduction/Playplus

3 / 20

The Farm 2021: Casino Party rocks pedestrian night

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Casino Party rocks pedestrian night - Reproduction/Playplus

4 / 20

The Farm 2021: Casino Party rocks pedestrian night

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Dayane at the casino party - Reproduction/Playplus

5 / 20

The Farm 2021: Dayane at the Casino Party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Tati at the casino party - Reproduction/Playplus

6 / 20

The Farm 2021: Tati at the Casino Party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Casino Party rocks pedestrian night - Reproduction/Playplus

7 / 20

The Farm 2021: Casino Party rocks pedestrian night

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Casino Party rocks pedestrian night The Farm 2021: Casino Party rocks pedestrian night - Reproduction/Playplus

8 / 20

The Farm 2021: Casino Party rocks pedestrian night The Farm 2021: Casino Party rocks pedestrian night

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Solange and Tati talk about Rico at the casino party - Play/PlayPlus

9 / 20

The Farm 2021: Solange and Tati talk about Rico at the casino party

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Rico dropped on the dance floor - Playback/Playplus

10 / 20

The Farm 2021: Rico dropped on the dance floor

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Rico dropped on the dance floor - Playback/Playplus

11 / 20

The Farm 2021: Rico dropped on the dance floor

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Bil Carries Dynho - Reproduction/Playplus

12 / 20

The Farm 2021: Bil Carries Dynho

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Dynho sleeps during the party - Reproduction/Playplus

13 / 20

The Farm 2021: Dynho sleeps during the party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Pedestrians enjoy the dance floor - Reproduction/Playplus

14 / 20

The Farm 2021: Pedestrians enjoy the dance floor

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Arcrebian enjoying the dance floor - Reproduction/Playplus

15 / 20

The Farm 2021: Arcrebian enjoying the dance floor

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Rich enjoying the party - Reproduction/Playplus

16 / 20

The Farm 2021: Rich enjoying the party

Play/Playplus

Fazenda 2021: Gui Araujo enjoys party - Reproduction/Playplus

17 / 20

2021 Farm: Gui Araujo enjoys party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Ste dances during party - Reproduction/Playplus

18 / 20

The Farm 2021: Ste dances during party

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 2021: Rico and Gui Araujo plan to drink alcohol in gel - Reproduction/Playplus

19 / 20

The Farm 2021: Rico and Gui Araujo plan to drink alcohol in gel

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Rico talks to Tati after disagreements - Reproduction/Playplus

20 / 20

The Farm 2021: Rico talks to Tati after disagreements

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda: After Erika’s elimination, who deserves to win the reality show?

4.25%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

5.41%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

24.25%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.26%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

0.76%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

3.81%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

0.36%

Play/Playplus

0.42%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.10%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

22.96%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

17.88%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

0.63%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

0.70%

Playback/RecordTV

2.02%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

11.92%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.41%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

0.85%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

Total of 14970 wishes

Validate your vote

Incorrect text, please try again.