Elderly woman with incurable lung disease talks about palliative care

Reference in Brazil, the hospital Premier works with palliative care, a concept in which a multidisciplinary medical team (comprised of various specialties such as occupational therapists and psychologists) seeks to provide a better quality of life to patients with chronic diseases and/or those that threaten the continuity of life, and their families.

Within palliative care, the patient (adult or child) can, for example, choose the drugs you want or not to take and procedures that you want or do not go through, called advance directives of will.

“We avoid unnecessary suffering. We do not rush or delay death. Palliative care helps to plan their treatment with the patient”, teaches anesthesiologist João Batista Santos Garcia, vice president of the ANCP (National Association of Palliative Care).

Forty years after importing the concept born in England, Brazil now has 191 palliative care services and 789 beds, according to ANCP. Little, in the assessment of specialists such as psychiatrist Manuela Salman, clinical supervisor of the Premier.

“In general, people die very badly in Brazil. It is necessary to understand that death is part of life, and it is not something to be overcome all the time. Our focus should be on healing, but not forgetting that person who has a disease that no longer has that possibility.

Talking about when death comes gives the possibility of dying with more quality, and not alone, isolated inside an ICU and full of tubes and devices Manuela Salman

The issue was hotly debated recently when family members of a former Prevent Senior patient accused the health care provider of recommending palliative care to a lawyer who was not terminally ill. The goal would be to reduce costs. The discussion made the ANCP issue a letter explaining the real concept of this method.

Regina, for example, asked not to be intubated or undergo a tracheostomy. And he even planned his farewell:

“I told my daughter to have the ‘orphans’ party at the wake”, jokes she, mother of three and grandmother of 4.

She received the team from universe in March 2020, two weeks after moving to Hospital Premier, in Vila Cordeiro, south of São Paulo, and on the day that Governor João Dória (PSDB) decreed the lockdown to contain the advance of covid-19. More than 18 months later, Universa got in touch with Regina again. She remains talkative, has already taken the two doses of vaccine against the coronavirus and is doing well.