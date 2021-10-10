Electricity bills can be paid by credit card in São Paulo – News

As of this month, electricity consumers served by Enel Distribuição São Paulo have a new condition for payment of energy bills: the credit card.

The new method of payment is available on the distributor’s website and any low voltage customer will be able to use and pay their overdue or overdue bills. In addition to the practicality and convenience of paying the electricity bill without leaving home, the new option allows the customer to pay overdue bills in installments in up to 24 installments on their credit card.

The services are available within the Virtual Agency, at Company Website, or through the Enel SP application, available free of charge for iOS and Android.

“The credit card payment option is yet another facility that Enel SP is offering so that the customer does not have to leave home. With just a few clicks, the customer chooses the best opportunity and has options for payment in installments directly on the card”, highlights André Oswaldo dos Santos, Market Director at Enel Distribuição São Paulo.

According to André Oswaldo, interest conditions vary according to the number of installments chosen by the client.