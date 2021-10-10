End of an era? EA Announces FIFA Franchise May Change Name

After releasing FIFA 22 last week, EA (Electronic Arts) Sports, which produces the game, announced that it is considering changing the name of the franchise. The information was revealed last Thursday (7), by the vice president of EA Sports, Cam Weber.

“Although we’re just at the beginning of our journey into this year’s game, we’re also focused on where to go from here… We’re here to create the best experiences for football fans everywhere. As we look to the future, we are also exploring the idea of ​​renaming our games,” Weber said in a press release.

He stated that the change will in no way affect the existing partnerships and licenses in the game, and that this only means a revision of the rights to use the FIFA name.

The latest edition, released on October 1st, has already accumulated 9.1 million players, with 460 million matches played and 7.6 million Ultimate Team teams created.

The company also made it clear that the contract signed with FIFA to use the name in its games is a separate agreement from the licenses obtained to use the official names and images of clubs, stadiums and players.

Cam Weber also spoke about the authenticity of the game and the importance that the series had and has for football fans.

“Over years of building our franchise, we also know that authenticity is essential to the experience… We continually invest in the partnerships and licenses that matter most to gamers. Therefore, our game is the only place where you can authentically play the iconic UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, Conmebol Libertadores, Premier League, Bundesliga, and LaLiga, among many others”, said another excerpt of the statement.

“The future of football is very big and bright. Our priority is to ensure that we have every opportunity to continue offering the best interactive football experiences in the world,” said the vice president.

EA has produced annual editions of the FIFA series since 1993, as well as spin-off versions for PlayStation, Xbox and other device users.

A similar example was the case of Konami, which renamed its Pro Evolution Soccer games to eFootball in 2019. However, in the case of FIFA, which has become one of the best-selling game series in video game history, this change seems much more shocking. for the public.