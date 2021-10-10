End of mystery! Globo makes history and defines Fantástico’s duo for 2022

In times of valuing women, the Globe defined the new duo of Fantastic with the output of Thaddeus Schmidt for the BBB 2022: Maju Coutinho and Poliana Abritta. The information came to light after the mystery about the identity of the new anchor for the e-magazine.

Until now, Poliana Abritta was not confirmed in the journalist’s presentation in 2022, however, according to information from journalist Cristina Padiglione, from F5, Globo’s management decided to keep the journalist in office.

Thus, Fantástico in 2022 will be formed by an all-female duo. The official announcement about the news will be given in the edition of Fantástico next Sunday, October 10th.

The chair dance began after the announcement of Tiago Leifert’s departure from Globo. After years as a star of the house, the presenter asked for a personal dismissal.

“Making the decision to leave was extremely difficult, but that’s what I want right now. And I’m sure I can go back one day. It’s been 20 years since I went to the US to study with the only mission of one day working at Globo. It’s time to declare victory and enjoy a very, very happy ending!”, said in a text posted on Instagram.

Everything different

With the decision, the channel ran in search of a strong name for the command of BBB 2022 and chose Tadeu Schmidt. So far and for contractual reasons, the presenter has not talked about the matter outside Globo.

For the place of the king of horses in the Brazilian Championship, the directors of the house did not choose a presenter, but a presenter, Maju Coutinho, to share the spotlight with Poliana Abritta in the coming weeks.

For Jornal Hoje, the top management agreed with César Tralli, who will be responsible for the network newscast and for GloboNews’ 18h Edition. Double journey from Monday to Friday. For 0 SP1, Globo did not define the new anchor: Fábio Turci or Alan Severiano.