Enderson preaches maximum respect to Cruzeiro, Botafogo’s next rival: ‘Grew up with Luxembourg’

The coach Enderson Moreira designed a very difficult confrontation for the Botafogo against Cruzeiro next Tuesday, at 9:30 pm, at Independência, for the 30th round of Serie B. Raposa, who still dreams of a miracle to gain access, is coming off two victories – the last one over leader Coritiba away from home .

– It’s a very difficult match, Cruzeiro grew up with Vanderlei (Luxembourg), they have a face, they know what they want on the field. Some results escaped by detail, but it is a mature, quality team, very well organized. It will always be a Cruzeiro x Botafogo, a classic, an extremely traditional game, with two shirts with an absurd weight – said Enderson, who has already passed the Fox.

Botafogo also arrives motivated by the victory over CRB this Friday by 2-0 at Nilton Santos Stadium, erasing the defeat suffered in the previous round against Avaí. According to Enderson, the week off for training was essential for Glorioso to play better football.

– What I’m trying to do is take the most pressure off the athletes, make them understand the process, we’re not always going to play well. Football offers these opportunities to quickly build this new path. We had time to recover the athletes, prepare ourselves and that was clear on the field, we had a better performance and technically we also grew. I try to spend a healthy environment, not to get too excited about the victories and not dwell on the defeats too much – he explained.

Botafogo reached 51 points, opened three points ahead for fifth place and could even take the lead in the next round. For that, they will need to beat Cruzeiro and root for a defeat by Coritiba against Vasco, next Saturday, in São Januário.