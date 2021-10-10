English schools no longer require the use of masks, and cases of Covid soar – 10/10/2021 – Balance and Health

England made a high-stakes gamble when, in September, it sent millions of students back to school without a requirement for vaccination or mask use, while the coronavirus continued to spread through the population.

On Tuesday (5) the Department of Education released its latest bulletin on the plan’s operation: 186,000 students missed school on Sept. 30 with suspected or confirmed cases of Covid. That’s 78% higher than Sept. 16, as well as being the highest since the pandemic began.

However, judging by what many parents say, the biggest risk would have been forcing students to continue wearing masks, or, worse, keeping them at home.

“It’s important for the kids,” said Morgane Kargadouris, who was picking up her daughter recently at Notting Hill Primary School in North West London, where none of the students wear a mask. “A big part of what they learn is through expressions and the contact they have with other people.”

Such views are not uncommon in a country that has abandoned the rules of social distancing and has made an intensive vaccination campaign and a rapid return to normalcy the two main foundations of its response to the pandemic. But they stand out in a discussion that has been different in many parts of the world, with parents struggling to balance the risks of a potentially fatal disease against the costs of keeping their children at home or letting them attend classrooms in which masks and other protective measures are mandatory.

Advocates of the more liberal approach taken in England say it has allowed the vast majority of students to return to a normal school experience. Critics warn that children are being exposed to unacceptable risks. With Covid cases rising most rapidly in people aged 10 to 19, the English instinct to simply “do what has to be done without fanfare” is being put to the test.

For more skeptical parents, the abandonment of masks and other measures, which until the end of last spring were mandatory in high schools, has been unsettling, although few schools have suffered the kind of Covid outbreak that affects an entire class. Recently, some countries even launched a campaign on social media to make their children miss school for a day in protest against the lack of protections.

“We’ve gone from one extreme, creating a climate of fear, to nothing,” commented Alex Matthew, whose daughter attends Colville Primary School in London.

The government insists Covid’s numbers justify its approach of not requiring masks or other measures. Even with Covid’s large number of student absences, 90% of the 8.4 million public school students are in the classroom, and the schools are operating almost normally. Most absences are due to reasons other than Covid. And it’s not clear how many of the Covid cases included in the Sept. 30 figures were also part of the Sept. 16-reported cases.

The daily number of Covid cases in the UK is several thousand lower than when schools reopened in early September. This fact suggests that, thanks to the wide distribution of vaccines among the adult population, the reopening of schools did not trigger a major new outbreak. And England is not the only one of the countries that, in increasing numbers, are trying to live with the pandemic.

Critics of this policy, however, liken it to a kind of “chickenpox party” at the national level. For them, a small number of infected children will suffer the long-lasting effects of long Covid. While the percentage of children who end up hospitalized is low, it still tops 9,000 since the pandemic began — and some of those children die.

Furthermore, the encouraging trends highlighted by the government obscure some worrying evidence. Infections have been increasing rapidly among school-age children and adolescents, most of whom are still unprotected, because England lags behind other countries in terms of vaccinating children under 16 years of age. According to epidemiologists, about 1% of people aged 10 to 19 are being infected each week.

“The situation is tense because teachers and school management are having to deal with so many issues at the same time,” said Geoff Barton, secretary general of the Association of School and College Leaders, which represents school administrators. “If you let millions of kids go back to face-to-face classes, you’ll see an increase in cases.”

One reason the UK can take on these risks, scientists say, is that nearly all adults over 65 — the high-risk range of the population — are already fully vaccinated, with less risk of becoming infected. In regions of the United States where the rate of vaccination is much lower, the consequences would likely be worse.

In addition, the government suggests that employees and students of secondary schools in England have rapid antigen tests twice a week, in most cases at home, which makes it possible to identify some asymptomatic cases. In England, tests are free and easy to obtain. Some tests are administered in schools.

But England’s approach to wearing masks stands in stark contrast to the United States. In America, masks are required in most schools, but they are also the subject of fierce political disagreements between pro- or anti-mask forces and between state and federal authorities.

Three-quarters of the 200 largest US school districts require a mask; the information comes from Burbio, a data service that monitors school closures. And two studies recently published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have shown that masks protect schoolchildren against the coronavirus, even when infection rates are high in the community and the more contagious delta variant is circulating.

In England, schools are not even required to inform the families of pupils in the same class when one of the pupils tests positive. It’s a policy that minimizes disruption, but, according to critics, puts other students at risk. Some Conservative Party lawmakers reject masks and other restrictions, but the issue is far less politicized than in the United States.

“It is not seen as a symbol of individual freedom as it is in the US,” Barton commented. “Not that some people here don’t hate masks.”

The policy pursued in England reflects the long-held view that most children outgrow the effects of Covid in a short time and that relatively few of them need to be hospitalized. It was the same argument that initially led the government to resist vaccinating under 16s. Now the authorities have adhered to the vaccination of children aged 12 and up, something that they say will curb the rise of infections in younger age groups.

The rate of infections in the UK remains high — cases reached 33,869 on Tuesday (5) — but hospital admissions and deaths have started to fall.

Some experts argue that children don’t transmit the virus as easily.

“Yes, of course children do, but at a much lower level than adult transmission,” said Devi Sridhar, director of the global public health program at the University of Edinburgh. “It’s rare to see an entire class get infected.”

Sridhar said he advocates the use of masks in secondary schools because it helps make the school a safe environment, but noted that for children under 12, the argument that masks impair speech and social development is persuasive. .

For some parents, the time has come to act. Mother Lisa Diaz, in northwest England, campaigned on social media for a school strike to convey to the government the message that parents do not agree with her approach. “These are our kids, not numbers on a spreadsheet,” she said.

For other parents, however, the instinct is simply to say, in relation to the masks, that it is too late.

“I think we can assume that everyone, certainly the parents, has already had both doses of vaccine,” said Robert Loynes, who was picking up his daughter from school in London recently. “I haven’t seen teachers wearing masks, but I don’t see a problem with that. I don’t expect them to use it. The impression I have is that things are back to normal, and that, in my opinion, is positive.”

