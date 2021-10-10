Enlightened: by Atlético-MG, Hulk becomes the Brazilian’s top scorer and opens countdown to 400th goal | athletic-mg

Mineirão turned into a melting pot of the Hulk this Saturday afternoon, in Atlético-MG’s 3-1 victory against Ceará. Shirt 7 scored two goals in the triumph, reached the Brazilian artillery with 10 goals and, to top it off, it started the countdown to reach the historic mark: the 400th career goal.

One of the greatest active scorers in world football, Hulk was coming from a lost game against Chapecoense, in the last round. In that match, he missed the goal of the turn in the last second, with a right leg kick. Coincidentally, he opened the scoreboard in front of Vozão with the “bad foot”, receiving the speed of Jair.

1 of 2 Hulk celebrates goal with Atlético fans in a party in the background — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG Hulk celebrates goal with Atlético fans in a party in the background — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG

Still in the first half, he exorcised another mistake in the season. Converted penalty suffered by Jair (in great collective play with the participation of Hulk). That flaw in the lime mark, against Palmeiras, at Libertadores, didn’t matter. Perfect kick, in the corner, to reach 391 career goals.

Hulk was substituted 31 minutes into the second half. He came out applauded, blowing kisses to the crowd, but received ice treatment on his left thigh as soon as he sat down on the bench, looking pained. He is the one who most played for Galo in 2021, and comes from a heavy streak of matches.

With the two goals this Saturday, Hulk has 60 “doublets” in his career, five of which for Rooster

The counting of Hulk’s goals is done by the player’s personal advice. There are 738 games, with 159 assists, also considering friendlies. Excluding friendly games, then Hulk’s career stats look like this: 628 games and 329 goals.

For Atlético, Hulk reaches 23 goals in 2021. It is the best number for the striker since he scored 33 goals for Shanghai SIPG (currently Shanghai Port) in the 2017 season. 2020 Brasileirão – Keno made 10.

52 games (most often)

23 goals (top scorer)

12 assists (waiter)